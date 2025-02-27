Retro-Inspired Refrigerator-Freezer Integrates Classic Design with Modern Innovation

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Equator RFI 1200 S Bottom Mount Refrigerator-Freezer with Ice Maker combines mid-century aesthetics with advanced refrigeration technology, taking inspiration from CEO Andy Vir’s grandmother’s vintage fridge.

"This refrigerator pays tribute to timeless design while integrating the latest technology for today’s homes," said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Advanced Appliances.

Crafted with a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish, recessed handle, and interior LED lighting, the RFI 1200 S prioritizes functionality and design. An advanced fan ventilation system keeps produce fresh in the chiller crisper, while adjustable silver-trimmed shelves offer customizable storage. High-temperature and door alarms help maintain optimal refrigeration between 35 to 46°F.

The bottom freezer, with 3.4 cu. ft. of storage, includes an automatic ice maker producing 1.8 pounds of ice daily. A temperature range of 5 to -11°F ensures frozen items remain preserved under ideal conditions.

Designed for versatility, the unit features a reversible door, flat back exterior, and adjustable front feet for seamless integration into various kitchen layouts. Holiday Mode, Eco Function, and Sabbath Mode enhance energy efficiency and accommodate diverse user needs.

With a total capacity of 11.6 cu. ft., the ETL-certified RFI 1200 S emphasizes safety, reliability, and efficient storage. Measuring 73” H x 23” W x 25” D, it is engineered to provide ample storage while maintaining a compact footprint.

The Equator RFI 1200 S Bottom Mount Refrigerator-Freezer with Ice Maker is available for $1,389 at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair.

Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in energy-efficient and space-saving home solutions. Dedicated to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Equator designs appliances that enhance modern living. With a focus on convenience and cutting-edge technology, Equator continues to redefine home essentials.

