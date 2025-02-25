BioAdvance Capital Fuels Life Sciences Innovation with Nine New Investments

BioAdvance is an evergreen fund established to address the critical needs of emerging human life science focused companies in the mid-Atlantic region.

Expands Portfolio with Cutting-Edge Innovations in Gene Therapy, AI-Driven Drug Discovery, and Precision Medicine

We are more than investors—we are partners in innovation, working alongside visionary entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of bringing new therapies and technologies to market.” — Shahram Hejazi, PhD, Managing Director and CEO of BioAdvance Capital

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024, BioAdvance Capital continued its mission to foster early-stage healthcare innovation in the greater Philadelphia and Mid-Atlantic region by adding nine potentially game-changing life sciences investments to its portfolio and reaffirming existing investments. BioAdvance goes beyond capital investment, providing hands-on support and deep industry expertise to nurture groundbreaking ideas into transformative healthcare solutions. With a proven track record of identifying high-impact companies, BioAdvance continues to strengthen its portfolio.A Focus on Transformative Science and Market PotentialBioAdvance Capital stands out for its meticulous selection process, identifying companies poised to make a tangible difference in patient care. The firm exclusively focuses on early-stage investments within the Mid-Atlantic corridor, from New York City to Washington, DC, supporting companies that combine cutting-edge science with real-world market viability. Investing primarily in Seed and Series A rounds, BioAdvance ensures that its portfolio companies receive the resources needed to reach critical milestones."The greater Philadelphia region is home to some of the world’s most innovative scientific minds and leading research institutions. We are proud to invest in the next generation of companies advancing scientific breakthroughs and improving patient outcomes in this fertile but traditionally under-invested region," said Shahram Hejazi, PhD, Managing Director and CEO of BioAdvance Capital. "Our deep regional focus allows us to provide unparalleled support to our portfolio companies, ensuring they have the resources and mentorship necessary to succeed."Expanding the Portfolio with High-Impact Companies2024 was an expansive year for BioAdvance. We proudly welcomed a new cohort of companies that exemplify scientific ingenuity and commercial promise:• Aspicio Therapeutics – Pioneering a biologic therapy to combat vision loss in patients with dry, age-related macular degeneration (AMD).• ChyloMetis – Introducing first-in-class, non-immunosuppressive therapies for chronic gastrointestinal disorders like Crohn’s Disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome.• Hula Therapeutics – Unlocking tumor-specific targets for precision therapeutics, including cell therapy, T-cell engagers, and antibody-drug conjugates.• Imtol – Engineering pan-antigen therapies to revolutionize autoimmune disease treatment.• Latus Bio – Leveraging next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid technology to address central nervous system (CNS) disorders.• Ordaos – Accelerating the Future of Drug Discovery with AI-Powered Mini-Protein/Single-Domain Antibody Design• Overwatch Health – Expanding access to rehabilitative care through AI-assisted virtual solutions for cardiac and pulmonary conditions.• Spirovant – Developing innovative gene therapies targeting cystic fibrosis and other pulmonary diseases.• Tolerance Bio – Pioneering thymus restoration therapies to enhance immune health and longevity.Continued Investment in Game-Changing InnovationsBioAdvance is also proud to continue supporting companies that have demonstrated significant progress and have secured additional funding:• ImmunoGenesis – Transforming treatment-resistant cancers through next-generation immunotherapies.• Kayothera – Pioneering First-In-Class Antagonists Of The Retinoid Nuclear Receptor Pathway For Cardiometabolic Diseases And Cancer• Keriton – Enhancing neonatal care with advanced breast milk management technology for NICUs.• Ossianix – Advancing single-domain antibodies based on shark VNAR structures for multiple therapeutic applications.• Ride Health – Optimizing healthcare logistics through an intuitive SaaS platform for patient transportation.• RightAir – Introducing the world’s smallest negative-pressure ventilator for non-invasive respiratory support.• Senzo – Revolutionizing rapid diagnostic testing with high-speed, cost-effective point-of-care solutions.• Talex Medical – Bringing pediatric medical innovations to market with CHOP-developed technology for infant ear correction.Looking Ahead: A Relentless Pursuit of Innovation"The need for transformative healthcare solutions has never been greater, and our mission is to ensure that the most promising scientific innovations reach the patients who need them," Hejazi added. "We are more than investors—we are partners in innovation, working alongside visionary entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of bringing new therapies and technologies to market."For more information about BioAdvance Capital and its investment strategy, visit www.bioadvance.com Media Contact:Frank DeMariafrank@purposefuladv.com+1(347) 647-0284

