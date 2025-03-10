Reputation Management Expert and Communications Strategist Danielle Leach Joins Purposeful Advisors as Senior Advisor

Danielle Leach, Senior Advisor to Purposeful Advisors

London-based strategist strengthens Purposeful’s global advisory network

Danielle’s deep international strategic communications experience strengthens our ability to help clients anticipate and mitigate reputational threats, particularly in international markets.” — Frank De Maria

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purposeful Advisors , a strategic communications and public affairs firm specializing in reputation and issues management, has added Danielle Leach as an independent senior advisor, providing international counsel to clients. Based in London, with her own agency, ReputationRise , Leach brings over 25 years of experience in agency and in-house leadership roles, advising high-growth brands facing regulatory, reputational, and public affairs challenges on the global stage.Leach’s expertise spans corporate reputation management, crisis response, and strategic positioning, making her a valuable addition to Purposeful’s expanding network of senior advisors. She has held leadership roles at Hill & Knowlton, WE Communications, and APCO, and her in-house experience includes serving as Head of Communications & Public Affairs for Emerging Markets at Google, where she shaped strategic messaging and stakeholder engagement in high-growth regions. She also led award-winning communications for Ericsson Money, driving international brand positioning and market expansion efforts.“Purposeful Advisors was designed to harness the expertise of a global network of senior professionals,” said Frank De Maria , Co-Founder of Purposeful Advisors. “By bringing together experienced specialists from diverse backgrounds, we can serve clients across industries and geographies—without the overhead of traditional firms. Danielle’s deep experience in corporate affairs, regional market differences, and global risk management strengthens our ability to help clients anticipate and mitigate reputational threats, particularly in international markets.”Leach joins a select group of senior advisors Purposeful draws upon to deliver tailored, high-impact counsel to clients. The firm’s growing global roster includes experts in the financial markets, cybersecurity, crisis and reputation management, M&A, marketing and brand building, and public affairs.“I’m excited to join Purposeful Advisors and work alongside such an accomplished team and extended network,” said Danielle Leach. “In today’s volatile landscape, managing reputation isn’t just about reacting to crises—it’s about building resilience, cross-cultural awareness, and proactively shaping narratives. I look forward to helping clients navigate complex challenges and seize the opportunities to help them achieve success.”About Purposeful AdvisorsPurposeful Advisors is a strategic communications and public affairs firm that helps companies build, protect, and enhance their reputations in an increasingly complex world. The firm provides tailored counsel in corporate positioning, crisis management, regulatory affairs, and strategic stakeholder engagement, leveraging a global network of seasoned professionals. With a deep understanding of the issues that shape public perception, Purposeful Advisors partners with businesses at every stage—from emerging startups to established global brands—to navigate challenges, mitigate risks, and seize opportunities that drive long-term success. For more information, visit www.purposefuladv.com About Reputation RiseReputationRise is a strategic communications firm that turns reputation into a strategic advantage for leaders and organisations under scrutiny. We create tailored communications strategies to proactively advance and protect reputation at pivotal moments of opportunity, international growth, and risk. At a time of global flux, we deliver value where geopolitics, culture, technology, and business intersect to impact corporate reputation, executive personal brand, and stakeholder trust. Visit www.ReputationRise.co.uk Media Inquiries:Purposeful AdvisorsFrank De Maria+1 347 647 0284frank@purposefuladv.comReputationRiseDanielle Leach+44 (0)790 400 8128danielle@reputationmatters.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.