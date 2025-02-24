NG9-1-1 INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 22nd ANNUAL 911 RECEPTION

Serving Public Safety Since 2003

Public Safety and the NG911 Caucus at Capitol Hill Celebration - Senator Amy Klobuchar, Representative Gabe Evans, and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr scheduled

Millions reach out to 911 every year and dedicated public safety professionals, government leaders, and industry technology partners are there to help. We're honored to celebrate even a few of them.” — Wes Wright, Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NG9-1-1 Institute looks forward to its 2025 Annual Honor Reception on February 25th in the Senate Hart Building, Room 902. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with the Reception at 6:00 pm. The NG9-1-1 Institute is excited to celebrate this year's heroes and leaders in the 911, NG911, and emergency response community. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Representative Gabe Evans (R-CO), and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr will be our featured speakers. The Institute will also recognize:GOVERNMENT LEADER – Jason Horning, North Dakota 911 AssociationPUBLIC SAFETY PROFESSIONAL – Sarah Jensen – Lyon County Emergency Communications CenterINDUSTRY PROFESSIONAL – Roger Hixson – NENAOUTSTANDING CALL CENTER – Eaton County Central DispatchNG911 AWARENESS – Scott Brettell – Calhan High SchoolCITIZEN(S) IN ACTION – Acie Holland IIIAbout the 911 Honors ReceptionThe 911 Honor Reception is an annual event that works to bring together the Co-Chairs of the Congressional NextGen 911 Caucus (Representatives Hudson and Torres along with Senators Klobuchar and Budd), other Members of Congress, Congressional Staff, federal government officials, the public, our Sponsors, and the press (invited) to celebrate the efforts of the Caucus, and individuals and organization in the 911/NG911, public safety, government, emergency response, and related communities. The Reception will be in the Senate Hart Office Building (Room 902) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, starting at 5:30 PM. Details at www.NG911institute.org . Pre-registration requested."The hundreds of millions of people in need who reach out to 911 every year rely on the dedication and cooperation of our public safety professionals, government leaders, and industry technology partners for help," said Wes Wright, NG9-1-1 Institute Executive Director. "The Board of Directors of the Institute is honored to be able to celebrate even a few of the extraordinary individuals who have assisted those in need and put the safety and security of their fellow citizens above all else."# # #NG9-1-1 Institute sponsors include: Comcast, T-Mobile, AT&T, CTIA, OnStar, Motorola Solutions, Verizon, Intrado, INDigital, Mission Critical Partners, RapidDeploy, NGA, RapidSOS, AWS, Sinch, Comtech, and Carbyne.About the NG9-1-1 InstituteThe NG9-1-1 Institute is a nonprofit organization, which supports the efforts of the Congressional NextGen 911 Caucus. The mission of the Institute is to assist the Congressional NextGen 911 Caucus by serving as a broad educational resource on issues important to the effective operation and advancement of NG911 services and systems. The overarching objective of the Institute is to advance the nationwide implementation of NG911 and related technologies in order to promote more effective emergency response and improve public safety. To this end, the Institute seeks to educate Congressional Members, Congressional Staff, and the public on issues that may impact timely and effective NG911 deployment.About the NextGen 911 CaucusThe NextGen 911 Caucus, co-chaired by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D- MN) and Senator Ted Budd (R-NC), along with Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) and Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA), is the only bipartisan, bicameral organization dedicated exclusively to NG911 issues and plays a unique role in raising the visibility of NG911 policy issues and funding needs. Since 2003, the Institute has successfully raised awareness of 911 issues with Congress and federal policymakers and created a platform to recognize the admirable efforts of public safety and 911 industry leaders.

