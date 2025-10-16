NG9-1-1 INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2025 BOARD ELECTION RESULTS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NG9-1-1 INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2025 BOARD ELECTION RESULTSAdds Vendor and Member-at-Large LeadershipThe Next Generation 9-1-1 Institute (NG9-1-1 Institute or Institute) 2025 Board elections are final, and the Institute is pleased to introduce its newest Board Members:Member-at-Large (General)Brian Fontes, former NENA CEO and 9-1-1 AdvocateMember at Large (Public Safety)Jennifer Sandoval, Deputy Director of Operations, Jeffcom 911Heather McGaffin, Director, DC Office of Unified Communications (Re-elected)Vendor (Public Safety)Susan Ornstein, Senior Director – Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Allerium, a Comtech Telecommunications Corp. segment (Re-elected)Laurie Anderson, Senior Advisor - Emergency Communications and Response, TSG AdvisorsKarima Holmes, Vice President, Head of Public Safety and External Affairs, CarbyneThe Board Members’ two-year terms will begin with the Institute’s next Board meeting later this month. A complete list of board members is available at https://www.ng911institute.org/team-partners “The Institute is fortunate that it will continue to benefit from the vision and leadership of our existing Board Members, and we are delighted to welcome three new board members and three returning board members whose varying experiences and expertise will add new perspectives and strengthen the leadership of the Board,” noted Institute Executive Director, Wes Wright, in making the election announcement.The NG9-1-1 Institute works with the Congressional Next Generation 9-1-1 Caucus to promote nationwide NG9-1-1 deployment through congressionally focused education and awareness efforts. The NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus, co-chaired by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Senator Ted Budd (R-NC), Representative Norma Torres (D-CA), and Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL), is the only bipartisan, bicameral organization dedicated exclusively to NG9-1-1 issues and plays a unique role in raising the visibility of NG9-1-1 policy issues and funding needs.During the past 20 years, the Institute has successfully raised awareness of 9-1-1 issues with members of Congress and their staff and created a platform to recognize the admirable efforts of public safety and 9-1-1 industry leaders. The Institute also hosts two long standing annual public safety events on Capitol Hill, the NG9-1-1 Honor Awards and the Technology Showcase.NG9-1-1 Institute Sponsors include: T-Mobile, INdigital, Motorola Solutions, AT&T, CTIA, Verizon, OnStar, Rapid Deploy, Comcast, Intrado, Mission Critical Partners, RapidSOS, Amazon Web Services, Carbyne, Allerium, Sinch, Next Generation Advanced (NGA)# # #About the NG9-1-1 InstituteThe NG9-1-1 Institute ( www.ng911institute.org ) is a (501)(c)3 organization. The NG9-1-1 Institute’s mission is to assist the Congressional NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus by serving as a broad educational resource on issues important to the effective operation and advancement of NG9-1-1 services and systems nationwide across all technologies. Our overarching objective is to advance the rapid implementation of NG9-1-1 in order to promote more effective emergency response, improve public safety, and advance national security interests for the protection of all citizens. Therefore, the Institute seeks to educate the members of the Caucus, other Congressional Members and Staff, and members of the public on issues that may impact timely and effective operation and implementation of NG9-1-1, and to further the related goals of public safety and security.Free NG9-1-1 Institute membership at:Become an NG9-1-1 Institute Sponsor:NG9-1-1 Institute300 New Jersey Ave. NW – Suite 900Washington, DC 20001executivedirector@ng911institute.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.