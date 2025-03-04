Accounting Associates Inc. and DMGgo Form Partnership to Elevate Financial Services for Amazon and FedEx Contractors

Industry Leaders Unite to Deliver Best-in-Class Fractional CFO, Bookkeeping, FP&A, and Tax Advisory for Logistics Entrepreneurs.

WESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accounting Associates Inc. , a premier tax and accounting firm, and DMGgo , a leader in financial and operational advisory services for Amazon and FedEx contractors, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance fractional CFO, bookkeeping, FP&A, tax filing, and financial advisory solutions.This collaboration brings together the tax expertise of Accounting Associates Inc. and the industry-leading fractional CFO and bookkeeping services of DMGgo, creating a comprehensive financial solution tailored specifically for Amazon Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) and FedEx Independent Service Providers (ISPs)."We’re thrilled to partner with DMGgo to improve both the speed and substance of our tax clients’ bookkeeping," said Matt Heglin, owner of Accounting Associates Inc. "By working with industry experts like DMGgo, we can provide a seamless experience for contractors, ensuring they receive timely financial insights and strategic tax advisory to drive profitability and efficiency in their operations."The partnership will deliver a Premium Fractional CFO solution, including bookkeeping, financial planning & analysis (FP&A), and benchmarking, alongside expert tax advisory services. This integrated approach will enable contractors to accelerate financial reporting, compare performance metrics against industry benchmarks, and uncover opportunities to improve profitability—all at a cost-effective rate.Jeff Corte, CEO of DMGgo, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: "Matt and his team bring decades of experience in tax filing and advisory for Amazon and FedEx contractors. We’re excited to join forces to build a best-in-class tax advisory solution that complements our existing financial services, empowering contractors with the insights they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape."With this strategic alliance, Amazon and FedEx contractors can now access a streamlined, data-driven financial solution that enhances decision-making, ensures compliance, and maximizes profitability—helping them scale their businesses with confidence.For more information about the partnership and available services, visit www.accountingassociatesia.com or www.dmggo.com

