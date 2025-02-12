OVD Insurance and DMGgo Launch OVD Final Mile, Revolutionizing Insurance Solutions for Final Mile Delivery Contractors

OVD Final Mile provides tailored insurance solutions for Amazon DSPs.

This partnership is a collaboration of expert industry knowledge and insurance acumen that allows OVD Final Mile to empower entrepreneurial success.” — Adam Angell

WESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OVD Final Mile , a partnership between OVD Insurance , one of the nation's leading independent insurance agencies, and DMGgo , the largest service provider to last mile delivery contractors, is proud to announce its goal of providing more tailored and accessible insurance solutions for final mile delivery contractors.Over the past several years, the insurance landscape for final mile delivery contractors has become increasingly difficult, with many customers left facing limited choices and arbitrary rate increases. As the e-commerce sector has expanded rapidly since 2020, the insurance industry has struggled to keep pace with the new risks and unique exposures posed by this growth.By leveraging decades of experience and a deep understanding of the last mile delivery sector, OVD Final Mile will assist clients in better understanding the specific risks and solutions for their industry. The partnership will work alongside contractors to help demonstrate the unique characteristics and risks of their businesses, positioning them as more favorable partners for insurance providers.“Our clients are at the center of every decision we make, including who we choose as strategic partners,” said Jared Van Vels, Chief Growth Officer at OVD. “DMGgo understands the final mile industry better than anyone else. The synergies between our organizations will continually position our clients to receive the best service, the most value, and competitive pricing from their insurance program.”OVD Final Mile understands the complexities contractors face in navigating the insurance market. By providing a unique approach to solving problems, both teams work to create tailored solutions for any size business in the final mile space.“Insurance has become a persistent challenge in the final mile industry. Rapidly increasing premiums is posing a real threat to business continuity for some Amazon DSPs,” said Adam Angell, President and Founder of DMGgo. “This partnership is a collaboration of expert industry knowledge and insurance acumen that allows OVD Final Mile to empower entrepreneurial success."As the final mile delivery sector continues to grow, OVD and DMGgo’s partnership is set to provide invaluable support for independent contractors, Amazon DSPs, and other final mile operators across the nation.For more information about OVD Final Mile visit ovdfinalmile.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.