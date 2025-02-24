Xraised Exclusive: Christa Hill on Empowering the Next Generation of Diverse Product Leaders in the Age of AI

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries and shaping the future of work, Xraised recently sat down with Christa Hill, Co-Founder of Tacit Edge, to discuss how her organization is preparing individuals to thrive in the rapidly evolving field of Product Management.

Christa Hill’s insights come at a critical time, as AI-driven job growth continues to outpace other sectors. With AI-related job postings growing 3.5X faster than other roles and salaries averaging 25% higher, the demand for skilled professionals has never been greater. However, Christa emphasizes that while AI offers tremendous opportunities, navigating this wave requires hands-on experience, industry insight, and a growth mindset.

Tacit Edge stands out by addressing this need through its innovative curriculum, which blends online learning, coaching, and group facilitation to prepare students for real-world challenges. The organization is particularly committed to increasing representation in Product Management, focusing on women and visible minorities to foster a more diverse and inclusive tech workforce.

“This is the time to place a bet on yourself and your future,” Christa shared during the interview. “AI is reshaping every industry, and Product Management is at the heart of this transformation. By embracing continuous learning and cultivating diverse perspectives, anyone can lead and grow in this space.”

Christa’s career journey exemplifies her philosophy. From her pioneering roles at Benevity, where she scaled platforms for global non-profits, to her work at Morgan Stanley, where she developed groundbreaking APIs that facilitated billions in transactions, Christa has consistently leveraged innovation to create impact.

Tacit Edge’s programs are designed to provide not just theoretical knowledge but also practical experience. Participants work with real companies and teams, gaining the expertise necessary to secure high-demand roles in tech and AI. With a proven 72% hire rate for its alumni, Tacit Edge is equipping professionals to seize opportunities in the AI-driven economy.

To learn more about Christa Hill’s vision and how Tacit Edge is helping individuals and organizations excel, read the full interview on Xraised.



About Tacit Edge

Tacit Edge is a Canadian-based company revolutionizing Product Management education. With a focus on diversity, innovation, and hands-on learning, Tacit Edge empowers individuals to lead in the tech and AI industries.



About Xraised

Xraised is a digital platform dedicated to showcasing stories of innovation and leadership, inspiring individuals to create meaningful change in their industries.

