SGS Secures Unprecedented Fourth Contract for PVoC Services with Tanzania Bureau of Standards

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce it has signed an unprecedented fourth consecutive contract with the Tanzania Bureau of Standards to provide pre-verification of conformity (PVoC) services for exports to Tanzania.Signed on February 21, 2025, the contract empowers SGS to provide conformity services across a broad range of products destined for Tanzanian markets. It will come into effect on March 1, 205, and last for 36 months.Commenting on the contract renewal, Montserrat Martinez, Vice President, Trade Facilitation Services, SGS, stated: "Our unrivaled track record of securing four consecutive contracts with the Tanzanian Government demonstrates our commitment and expertise. We are proud to continue this collaboration, ensuring that exports to Tanzania comply with relevant standards for fast clearance and the safety of consumers."Tanzania PVoC services are organized based on country zoning, as shown below:• ZONE 1 - United Kingdom: England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales• ZONE 2 - India Subcontinent: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka• ZONE 3 - Far East: Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Korea South, Malaysia, North Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam• ZONE 5 - Central America and Caribbean: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela• ZONE 7 - Ex-Soviet Union Republics: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan• ZONE 8 - Eastern Europe: Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia• ZONE 9 - Central & Mediterranean Europe: Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye• ZONE 12 - UAE: United Arab Emirates• ZONE 14 - Southern Africa: Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia, ZimbabweThere are multiple routes for assessing product conformity open to exporters, depending on risk level and compliance history. These are:1. Route A:1. General: Unregistered, unlicensed products (conformity inspection)2. Multiline (Consolidated): Unregistered, unlicensed products (conformity inspection)2. Route B: Registered products (registration and conformity assessment)3. Route C: Licensed products (product certification systems – manufacturers)Learn more about the Tanzania PVoC program About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

