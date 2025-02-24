Top Executive Coach Saskia Winkler on Harnessing Intuition for Business Success

ÜBERLINGEN, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned executive coach, NLP trainer, and keynote speaker Saskia Winkler recently sat down with Xraised to discuss the power of emotional intelligence and intuition in leadership. As a former CEO of a market-leading company, Winkler has successfully bridged the gap between business strategy and intuitive decision-making, helping top executives and entrepreneurs simplify complexity and achieve sustainable success.

With a large experience in corporate leadership, Winkler’s transition into coaching was inspired by her realization that emotional intelligence and intuition are essential yet undervalued tools in the business world. “Executives often rely on their gut feelings, but few openly acknowledge it. My mission is to integrate emotional intelligence into leadership development to create more resilient and successful organizations,” Winkler explained.



The Science of Intuition in Leadership

Winkler highlighted the importance of emotional intelligence as a competitive advantage in today’s fast-paced business environment. Her scientifically approved research is based on exploring the five-step process of intuitive decision-making. She focuses on understanding the scientific aspects of emotional intelligence and how to apply them in business. “Using pattern recognition and mental simulation, leaders can anticipate market shifts and make informed decisions faster,” she noted.



Breaking the Stigma: Why Intuition is Key for Executives

Despite its proven benefits, many executives hesitate to embrace intuition in decision-making due to fear of losing credibility. Winkler aims to change this mindset by demonstrating that emotional intelligence and rational analysis can coexist. “The balance between logic and intuition is the key to making strategic, time-efficient decisions that drive success,” she emphasized.



Practical Strategies for Leaders

For executives looking to harness their intuition, Winkler suggests simple yet powerful practices such as:

• Daily meditation and mindfulness exercises to enhance self-awareness.

• Recognizing behavioral patterns in clients and competitors to predict market trends.

• Building a supportive network that fosters open discussions about emotional intelligence.



Emotional Intelligence: The Top Leadership Skill of 2025

As businesses navigate an increasingly complex and volatile landscape, Winkler believes emotional intelligence will be the defining leadership skill of the future. “Companies that cultivate a culture of self-trust, empathy, and intuition will not only thrive but also foster a healthier work environment,” she stated.

Saskia Winkler’s expertise has earned her multiple awards as a top executive coach and a leading authority in emotional intelligence. She continues to educate and empower leaders through her coaching programs, keynote speeches, and workshops.

Learn More & Connect with Saskia Winkler

For those interested in delving deeper into Saskia Winkler’s strategies, her latest workbook, is now available for download.

For more insights, visit https://www.saskia-winkler.de.

For the full interview, visit: https://xraised.com.



About Saskia Winkler

Saskia Winkler is an internationally recognized executive coach, NLP trainer, and keynote speaker specializing in emotional intelligence and intuitive leadership. With a background in business administration and psychology, she has helped countless executives and entrepreneurs enhance their decision-making skills and leadership effectiveness.



