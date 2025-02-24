MELT Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Award-Winning Campaigns & Experiential Events in Sports, Entertainment, and Culinary

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELT was founded by Auburn University alumnus Vince Thompson ‘84. Thompson worked his way through the Auburn University Sports Information Department during the years of Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley and agencies in Birmingham, AL, which is where he gained the valuable experience to start MELT in 2000.Since 2000, MELT has produced thousands of events and experiences throughout the country, and has worked with nearly every major sports organization/league in the country including NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, PGA Tour, NASCAR, FIFA, NFHS, and more. MELT has also captured more than 40 industry awards. Yet, the collegiate space is where MELT made it’s mark.For over 20 years, MELT represented the Coca-Cola Company for all facets of their sports marketing sponsorships, created and produced multiple Final Four Coca-Cola Concerts, with major acts such as Rihanna, Carrie Underwood, Jonas Brothers, Flo-Rida, Ludacris, Tim McGraw, and more.Furthermore, MELT created the first-ever “Taste of the Tournament” at the Final Four in 2017 that featured award-winning chefs and included displays in over 3,000 Kroger affiliated stores – winning a national Effie Award.Other iconic collegiate campaigns include the pre-cursor to The Heisman House with Sports Illustrated and Nissan in conjunction with The Southeastern Conference’s 75th anniversary. MELT also assisted in the official partnership with the SEC featuring the AFLAC Duck, Nick Saban, and Deion Sanders.From the early years of a custom DC Comics book during Lebron James rookie season, and streaming the first concert on Facebook in 2010, to MELT’s most recent ventures with bringing together Oak View Group and Live Nation to the new $300M arena in Mobile, AL and the resurgence of Auburn’s War Eagle Supper Club, MELT continues to bring entertainment to fans.In 2024, MELT activated during the NBA and MLB season for Bath & Body Works, as well as Dogsters Ice Cream, under the J&J Snack Foods Family, increasing brand awareness to some of the most loyal fans, while distributing thousands of samples. In the collegiate space, MELT activated at one of the most renowned SEC campuses, the University of Alabama, where Comfort Colors and Gildan gave back to local organizations, generating over 1 million impressions in a social media campaign.MELT has represented dozens of the leading and largest corporation in the country, including Avon, Body Armor, Chick-Fil-A, Ghirardelli Chocolate, IHG, Kia, Powerade and Wellstar Health Systems. Other notable ventures include Student Athlete NIL (SANIL) and producing its first inaugural NIL Summit at the College Football Hall of Fame, and the JBoy show with Jake Crain.After years of the successful intern program, MELT U, that saw hundreds of future sports and event marketing professions, Thompson took his advice to the rest of the world in 2020. During Covid, Thompson began posting viral lectures and podcasts with dozens of CEOs, eventually authoring “Build Brand You,” a guide to college student’s personal branding.“I have been beyond blessed to have worked with some amazing companies, clients, mentors, teammates, partners and friends,” said Thompson. “Former teammates and interns at MELT have continued their talents to CAA, Delta Airlines, Turner Broadcasting, Overtime Elite, become senior executives at Coca-Cola and more. I look forward to more in 2025 and beyond.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.