MELT Brings Back Make Summer and S’mores a Bite Better Tour for 2023
Ghirardelli chocolate squares to anchor free take-home s’mores kits that MELT will distribute during four-stop tour of classic summer AmericanaATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans treasure their summers and the memories they make during these long-awaited and much-needed breaks from the demands of the school year. And few celebrations signal the joy of summer more than baseball, camping, fairs, and festivals.
Nothing tops off those bond-strengthening events for families and friends better than a treat that satisfies the sweet tooth. Thanks to Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, a leading manufacturer of premium chocolate products since 1852, a time-honored fireside treat will delight thousands of Americans during a celebration of classic summer Americana.
The second annual Make Summer and S’mores a Bite Better Tour is underway, featuring four flavors of Ghirardelli’s signature chocolate squares as the anchors to the perfect s’more. MELT, a full-service branding and marketing agency based in Atlanta, is managing all creative elements, the footprint design, tour logistics, and the influencer program for the campaign. Ambassadors are distributing convenient, take-home s’mores kits free of charge to attendees at four vintage American events, allowing individuals and families to enjoy these savory treats at their leisure as they immerse themselves in summer fun.
“Last year’s tour was a tremendous success, and we’re delighted to showcase Ghirardelli chocolate squares as the perfect upgrade to the s’more again this summer,” Vince Thompson, founder and CEO of MELT, said. “With the take-home kits, we’ll be able to provide more families and groups of friends the opportunity to savor the sweetness of meaningful time spent together whenever it’s best for them.”
Each take-home s’mores kit is sealed and includes two graham crackers, a marshmallow, a Ghirardelli chocolate square, and nutrition information. Recipients can choose among kits containing Ghirardelli chocolate square flavors of dark chocolate sea salt caramel, double milk chocolate, milk chocolate, or milk chocolate caramel.
The tour began July 8 in San Francisco, where some 15,000 kits were given away to fans attending the San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Major League Baseball game at Oracle Park. Remaining stops for the Make Summer and S’mores a Bite Better Tour include:
July 28-30, New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, Readington, New Jersey
Aug. 11-12, Iowa State Fair, Des Moines, Iowa
Sept. 1-4, Matthews Alive Festival, Matthews, North Carolina
MELT ambassadors will staff a footprint at each event, in addition to walking around to greet guests and hand out the free treats. Overnight camping is part of the Iowa State Fair, so larger campground s’mores kits will be distributed there. These kits contain eight graham crackers, eight marshmallows, and eight Ghirardelli chocolate squares (two of each flavor).
For more information about how Ghirardelli squares make s’mores a bite better, visit ghirardelli.com/smores. To engage with the Make Summer and S’mores a Bite Better Tour, use the hashtag #ABiteBetter.
About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company
Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean to bar chocolate, and all of the ways our fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, we take pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few companies in America that controls the entire chocolate manufacturing process, from cocoa bean to finished product. This oversight of the manufacturing process combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures that you are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life a bite better! For more information, visit ghirardelli.com.
