Extel Publishes 2025 Japan Executive Team Survey Results

Japan wins 73 Most Honoured Companies across 28 sectors, 10 with ‘All-Star’ status (1st in all six categories in their sectors)

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Extel (formerly Institutional Investor Research) announced results of their 13th annual Japan Executive Team survey, revealing Japan’s leading CEOs, CFOs, Investor Relations Officers, Investor Relations programs and Company Board, that best uphold corporate governance standards and facilitate investment into their company. A total of 131 (up from 124 in 2024) companies attained a published position in the categories listed above to become an Honoured Company, and 73 of those companies were granted the coveted Most Honoured Company (MHC) designation. To earn the MHC title, a company must achieve a weighted score of at least 10 points for its published positions in CEO, CFO, IRO, IR Program, ESG, and Company Board categories*.To determine the members of Extel’s 2025 All-Japan Executive Team, we surveyed buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions that cover the region, including those who cast and received votes in this year’s All-Japan Research Team surveys. Results reflect the opinions from 541 investors, portfolio managers and analysts from 237 firms, nominating a total of 533 companies. We asked the buy- and sell-side voters to name the best CEOs, CFOs and investor relations professionals at the companies in their coverage universes. CEOs were rated on their credibility, leadership and quality of communication. CFOs were rated on their ability in capital allocation, financial stewardship and quality of communication. For the Investor Relations programs, companies were rated on a variety of attributes covering their service and communication, disclosure, and ESG.Of these 73 MHCs, 10 firms were awarded ‘All-Star’ status for winning a first place in all the six categories above. The 10 ‘All-Star’ companies are: Hitachi, ITOCHU Corp., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Nippon Gas Co., Nippon Steel Corp., Nomura Research Institute, Sony Corp., Tokio Marine Holdings and Unicharm Corp.Within the ‘All-Star’ companies this year, Unicharm Corp. (Cosmetics & Personal Care) earned plaudits for achieving the highest weighted total score.The following companies were commended for obtaining the first-place position within their sector: Ajinomoto Co. (Beverages, Food & Tobacco), ASICS Corp. (Retailing), Denso Corp. (Auto Parts), Hitachi (Electronics Industrial, including Semiconductors), Honda Motor Co. (Autos), ITOCHU Corp. (Trading Companies), Japan Airlines Co. (Transportation), KONAMI Group Corp. (Gaming), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Engineering & Machinery), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Banks), Mitsui Fudosan Co. (Housing & Real Estate), Nippon Gas Co. (Energy & Utilities), Nippon Sanso Holdings Corp. (Chemicals), Nippon Steel Corp. (Metals), Nomura Research Institute (Software, excluding Internet), Olympus Corp. (Medical Technologies & Services, including Devices, Equipment and Facilities Management), Oriental Land Co. (Professional/Consumer Services), PeptiDream (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals), Rakuten (Internet), Sekisui House (Construction), SoftBank Group Corp. (Telecoms), Sony Corp. (Electronics Consumer), TDK Corp. (Electronics Components), Toho Co. (Broadcasting including Advertising & Media), Tokio Marine Holdings (Insurance & Other Non-Bank Financials), Tokyo Electron (Electronics Precision Instruments including Imaging & Semiconductor Precision Equipment), Toray Industries (Technical Materials including Ceramics, Glass, Paper and Textiles) and Unicharm Corp. (Cosmetics & Personal Care).Specific data – buy-side and sell-side, as well as combined – is available for CEO, CFO, IR Professional, IR Program, ESG and Company Board awards. For the full list of published winners, please visit www.extelinsights.com/results For more information, contact Michael Clemons, Director of Sales Japan & Australia on+81 050 5532 1664 michael.clemons@extelinsights.com*Rank is determined by weighted score wherein each first-place position is worth three points; second place, two; and third place, one. When a tie exists in the weighted score, companies are ordered according to the number of ranked positions they receive in their industry sectors.About ExtelFor over 50 years, Extel has been a trusted leader in proprietary benchmark research and rankings. Providing independent feedback on sell-side and corporate performance, Extel is the premier choice for validating qualitative market intelligence across the investment community. With a global presence spanning Europe, Emerging EMEA, Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America, Extel continues to set the standard in independent market insights.Marketing LicenseExtel owns the copyright to all survey and awards logos. Speak with us to acquire access to the Extel award or award logo to share your winning position in the 2025 Japan Executive Team ranking across your website content, advertisements, communications, marketing collateral, and more. Please contact marketing@extelinsights.com for details.Benchmark Data and IR Perception AnalysisTo request further information on how you can use survey data to market your firm internally or externally, or deeper analysis of survey data, please contact Michael Clemons, on +81 (0)50 5532 1664 or michael.clemons@extelinsights.comMedia ContactDavid Bowen, Marketing Specialist, Extel — david.bowen@extelinsights.com

