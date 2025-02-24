Big Shawn's Painting Inc. Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Painters in Buffalo, New York

Big Shawn's Painting Inc Logo Transform Your Space to Excellence

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Shawn's Painting Inc. has received the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Painters in Buffalo, New York. Big Shawn's Painting also won The Best Painters in Buffalo, New York Quality Business Awards in 2022, 2023 and 2024. This accolade acknowledges Big Shawn's Painting for its exceptional customer service, high-quality products and services, and overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards annually acknowledges businesses exhibiting excellence within their industry. Selections are determined by taking into account their reputation, feedback from customers, and overall performance within their respective industries.For eighteen years, Big Shawn's Painting has been a leading painting company in Buffalo, New York. In 2007, Scott McCluskey and his father, Shawn McCluskey, opened a painting company called Big Boy Painting. After the 2014 passing of Shawn, Scott renamed the company Big Shawn's Painting to honor his father's legacy. Scott has over twenty five years of professional painting experience. Scott and the Big Shawn's Painting team offer interior, exterior, and commercial painting services. Some of the many services offered by Big Shawn's Painting include: interior wall painting; paint removal; wallpaper removal; popcorn ceiling removal; interior staining; interior trim or molding painting; exterior painting; exterior trim or molding painting; and exterior staining. Big Shawn's Painting combines precise painting skills, competitive prices, and great customer service. Big Shawn's Painting take such pride in their attention to detail, safety, and tidiness that they have a customer satisfaction guarantee. Big Shawn's Painting are proud to serve Buffalo, Amherst, Williamsville, Clarence, Lancaster, Orchard Park, West Seneca, Grand Island, East Aurora, Getzville, Elma, Lewiston, Wheatfield, and North Tonawanda.When the time came to choose this year's recipient, Big Shawn's Painting emerged as a noteworthy company in the painting sector. Their detailed, reliable, and approachable team is well-regarded within the Buffalo community, and positive reviews of Big Shawn's Painting are abundant. Here are a few of the numerous positive testimonials penned by satisfied customers who were thoroughly impressed with the communication and painting services offered by Big Shawn's Painting. “Just had my house painted yesterday and I'm pleased and impressed by their system. My crew was Jesse and Mike who are excellent and also perpetual motion machines. They wrapped every window, door, wire, faucet, light etc. The prep may seem like it's taking a long time but it makes the painting go super fast and the final product is perfect. They sprayed a thick base of paint then rolled, then brushed it in well. When the first pass was made around the house they followed with a second pass of a light mist of paint which put a great finish on the job. It looks great and I'm pleased with price. Scott is solid and a great communicator. He answers all questions immediately. So glad I gave them a try.” “Scott and his crew were professional, polite, friendly and did an outstanding job on our house. They were dedicated - showing up at 7:15 and working into the evening to get the job done for us. They also did an excellent job cleaning up the entire experience was stress and hassle free.” “We were very impressed with the work done at our house. We had them remove the popcorn ceiling on most of the first floor. They did a great job removing it, painting the ceilings and were efficient when cleaning up. We added a few small jobs and they were very flexible and accommodating. We would highly recommend them.” “The team did an AMAZING job on my house. It had old aluminum siding and as I couldn’t afford the 25k bill to replace the old PINK siding with vinyl they made the house look brand new within a day and a half! I’ve already gotten compliments from neighbors and will be referring them to everyone I can. Scot and team even walked me through afterwards to show where they painted the soffits, trim and even replaced corner pieces that I had ordered. I highly recommend the team and will be using them again for some interior projects.” The entire Big Shawn's Painting team consistently exceed expectations to deliver excellent painting project outcomes for each customer.The Quality Business Awards recognizes businesses achieving an average quality score of 95% or higher throughout the preceding year. To be eligible, a business must garner outstanding customer reviews from at least three different platforms. Those upholding sterling reputations and track records over multiple years with minimal complaints receive high scores. Moreover, businesses that consistently engage with and respond to customer feedback are held in high esteem. Additionally, adherence to integrity, community involvement, and proactive efforts to reduce environmental impact are important criteria. Receiving a Quality Business Award shows a dedication to delivering superior products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Big Shawn's Painting, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

