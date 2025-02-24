Saturday Sees Multiple Snowmobile Crashes in Southern Coos County

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

February 24, 2025

Coos County, NH – On the morning of Saturday, February 22, 2025, area first responders were kept busy responding to multiple snowmobile crashes in southern Coos County. At approximately 9:30 a.m., a 911 call came in alerting first responders to a snowmobile crash on the Brook Road Trail in Jericho State Park in Berlin. Berlin Fire, Berlin EMS, and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer responded.

Once on scene, responders learned that Axel Nieves, 32, of Boston, MA, had hit a rock that was buried underneath soft snow with his rented snowmobile. Nieves was thrown from the machine during the crash and sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury. Nieves was transported out of the woods by a rescue UTV (utility terrain vehicle) and brought to a waiting ambulance. Once roadside, Nieves was transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., another snowmobile crash occurred on the Corridor 5 snowmobile trail in Dalton. In this case, Philip Hoffman, 53, of Methuen, MA, lost control of his snowmobile after hitting an unexpected icy spot in the trail. Hoffman subsequently went off of the trail and rolled his machine in soft, deep snow. During this process, Hoffman’s body hit a stump that was underneath the snow, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Hoffman was assisted at the scene by his riding companions, and was also encountered by a group of off-duty first responders who were snowmobiling in the area. A member of this group made a radio call for help, which prompted a response by the Dalton Fire Department, Whitefield Fire and EMS, and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer. Hoffman was ultimately transported from the scene by a rescue UTV provided by the Whitefield Fire Department. Once roadside, he was transported by ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Consistent snow and cold temperatures have made for some very good snowmobiling in Coos County, and outdoor enthusiasts are flocking to take advantage of it. The influx of visitors has come with foreseen issues, and Conservation Officers would like to thank local Fire and EMS organizations for their willingness to help bring people to safety in their time of need.