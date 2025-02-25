Introducing Untappd for Business Websites: Enabling Restaurants, Bars & Taprooms to Launch New Websites in Minutes

Introducing Untappd for Business Websites: Enabling Restaurants, Bars, and Taprooms to Easily Build and Launch Websites in Minutes Businesses can launch their website quickly with a selection of 10+ professionally crafted templates.

Untappd for Business Expands Beyond Menus, Cementing Its Role as the Premier Digital Marketing Tool for Food & Beverage Brands

... with Untappd for Business Websites, we’re making it easier than ever to build and maintain a website that helps businesses drive foot traffic.” — Tony Fuger, Vice President of Product at Next Glass

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Glass and Untappd for Business , the leading global menu publishing platform for restaurants, bars, breweries, and other food and beverage retail outlets, announced today the launch of Untappd for Business Websites . This new offering empowers businesses to create and publish professional and affordable websites in minutes with no technical expertise required.With just a few clicks, businesses can leverage pre-designed templates and build fully customizable, SEO-friendly websites that automatically sync with their Untappd for Business powered menus, events, announcements and more. Once published, websites can be integrated with popular online services like OpenTable, Toast, Instagram, and more. Designed to be affordable and scalable, Untappd for Business Websites ensures that businesses within the food and beverage industry can establish a strong online presence without the hassle of complex web development and expensive agency contracts.Key Features of Untappd for Business Websites:Hassle-Free Setup: Get a polished, professional website up and running in no time with over ten expertly crafted templates designed specifically for restaurants, beer and wine bars, taprooms, bottle shops, and other hospitality venues.Auto-Synced & Always Updated: Dynamic content like menus, events, and announcements are synced seamlessly from Untappd for Business.Premium Features, Budget-Friendly: Packed with features to match top platforms like Wix and Squarespace—at a competitive and affordable price.SEO Optimization: Built-in tools help improve search rankings and attract more customers with no additional configuration required.Endlessly Customizable: An easy-to-use, code-free page builder delivers intuitive customization and integrations without the need for designers and developers."We’re thrilled to offer this powerful new experience to our nearly 20,000 customers globally," said Tony Fuger, Vice President of Product at Next Glass. "We know how important it is for businesses in the food and beverage space to have a strong local online presence, and with Untappd for Business Websites, we’re making it easier than ever to build and maintain a website that helps businesses drive foot traffic."Existing Untappd for Business subscribers can test the website builder for free and go live by simply adding the feature to their existing plan.For more information or to get started with Untappd for Business, visit https://utfb.untappd.com About Untappd for BusinessTrusted by nearly 20,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, and other alcohol retailers in over 75 countries globally, Untappd for Business is the leading food and drinks menu publishing and promotional platform. Leveraging unparalleled databases on beer, wine, and spirits items and dozens of ready-made templates for digital, print, QR code, and website menus, Untappd for Business provides customers with mobile- and web-based software to build and edit menus in a fraction of the time of competing solutions. Additionally, Untappd for Business provides rich promotional and data insights capabilities.About Next GlassFounded in 2013, Next Glass provides software and services that connect enthusiasts, retailers, and producers in the beverage alcohol industry. It offers a variety of leading software and content platforms to consumers, retailers, and brewers, including:Consumers: Untappd, BeerAdvocate, Hop CultureRetailers: Untappd for Business, OznrBrewers: Ollie (brewery management platform)

