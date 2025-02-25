Moss Expands UK Presence with Rocket Graphics Acquisition

Moss, a producer of premium graphics, has acquired Rocket Graphics, a UK-based large format printer serving creative agencies and live event organisers.

ST NEOTS, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moss, a leading producer of premium graphics, complex structures and custom installations for branded experiences, has acquired Rocket Graphics, a respected UK-based large format printer serving creative agencies and live event organisers.

The move significantly expands Moss’s UK footprint and strengthens its position as a creative production leader for corporate brand experiences and live events.

Launched 25 years ago, Rocket’s co-founder Tim Porter has remained true to his original vision of redefining the landscape of large format printing. The business has grown substantially in that time -built on its reputation as a leader in high quality, eco-friendly graphic solutions for exhibitions and large-scale events.

Michael Green, Managing Director, Moss UK will lead the combined business with Tim Porter joining the senior management team as Group Account Director.

Moss President and CEO Jason Popp commented: “Expanding in the UK market with a fellow premium provider gives our customers access to both increased capability and proven expertise – all while maintaining the Moss gold standard for exceptional quality and service. It’s exciting to bring two highly successful businesses and teams together.”

Tim Porter added: “After 25 incredible years building the business, I’m thrilled to join forces with Moss, a company that shares our values, our commitment to sustainability and a belief that outstanding customer service is a fundamental business imperative. Together, we can deliver even greater innovation and value to our clients.”

Moss UK Managing Director, Michael Green welcomed the move, “These two businesses make for a great strategic fit: a shared passion for transforming our environmental legacy, imaginative and creative teams and a customer-centred ethos that make us a trusted partner in our fast-paced, fast-moving industry. We look forward to welcoming Tim, our new colleagues and our new clients to Moss”.

Moss operates globally with operations in the US, Germany, Poland, and the UK. The Rocket Graphics acquisition is the third in the past 16 months and follows Moss’s recent purchase of US based Stretch Shapes, reinforcing the company’s commitment to partnering with clients to deliver immersive branded environments worldwide.

