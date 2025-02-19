Ataya Expands Chorus Private 5G Solution with Global Availability and ORAN Integration

By working with ORAN partners like Globalstar and SynaXG, we’ve been able to push the boundaries of ORAN-based 5G technology.” — Rajesh Pazhyannur, CEO and co-founder of Ataya

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024, Ataya announced the launch of Chorus, a standalone 5G Access Point (AP) that brings unparalleled simplicity and low-cost benefits to enterprises needing to rapidly deploy Private 5G (P5G) networks. With a focus on true Zero-Touch deployment, Chorus eliminates the complexities, additional hardware, and high costs that have traditionally hindered the widespread adoption of 5G in private networks. This plug-n-play P5G innovation only requires a small cell and SIM cards on customer site and is about 1/5th the cost of traditional private wireless deployments.Now, Ataya, in collaboration with Qucell Networks and Moso Networks, is excited to announce the global availability of Chorus across the U.S., Europe, Japan, and other Asian markets. This milestone extends Ataya’s reach, enabling enterprises worldwide to adopt Private 5G with unparalleled ease.In addition, Ataya has introduced a multi-tenant dashboard for service providers, allowing for centralized customer provisioning and administration. This feature empowers service providers to easily extend Private 5G capabilities to their existing managed Wi-Fi customers, accelerating enterprise adoption of Private 5G.Ataya is also thrilled to announce the expansion of Chorus to support ORAN-based radio systems. Traditionally, deploying ORAN-based 5G across multiple sites required a full core network at each location—leading to high capital expenditures (CapEx) and operational complexity. Ataya’s innovative approach eliminates this requirement by leveraging a centralized, cloud-managed core network with User Plane Function (UPF) co-located at each site.This architecture delivers significant benefits:• Lower CapEx – Eliminates the need for a core network at each site, reducing infrastructure costs.• Lower OpEx – Centralized management streamlines operations, minimizing on-site maintenance costs.• Scalability – Businesses can seamlessly expand their Private 5G networks across multiple locations with minimal effort.Industry leaders weigh in:"Ataya’s Chorus platform delivers a transformative approach to Private 5G deployments. Its innovative split architecture—combining local and distributed UPF with centralized control and management—significantly reduces hardware footprint while simplifying integration. This level of efficiency aligns perfectly with Globalstar’s vision for scalable, high-performance connectivity solutions.", Tamer Kadous, GM of Terrestrial Networks, Globalstar."The need for scalable, high-performance Private 5G networks is growing rapidly, and Ataya’s approach to ORAN-based deployments is a game-changer. By combining a centralized cloud-managed core with local UPF processing, businesses can achieve the flexibility and efficiency they need without the high costs traditionally associated with multi-site 5G rollouts."— Mantosh Malhotra, Chief Business Officer, SynaXG."By working with ORAN partners like Globalstar and SynaXG, we’ve been able to push the boundaries of ORAN-based 5G technology. Our new solution offers organizations a simple, efficient way to scale Private 5G deployments, reducing the infrastructure burden and providing an agile, future-ready network."— Rajesh Pazhyannur, CEO and co-founder of Ataya.With this expansion, Ataya and its ORAN partners are solidifying their positions as leaders in the evolving Private 5G market, delivering solutions that are cost-effective, scalable, and easy to deploy.About AtayaAtaya unites, secures, and simplifies enterprise connectivity. With production deployments around the world, Ataya delivers universal connectivity for Industry 4.0 and enterprise across existing Wi-Fi and Ethernet, while adding Private 5G, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and a powerful yet simple user experience that unifies OT and IT environments. The Ataya team has been part of companies such as Cisco, Ruckus, Commscope, Federated Wireless, Broadcom, ADVA with experience in building products ranging from microchips to cloud-native telecom and enterprise software. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with sales and operations worldwide.Media ContactChris Swan, Ataya Email: chris@ataya.io###

