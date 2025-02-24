The American University of Rome (AUR) Announces Transformative Campus Expansion

AUR's campus overlooking the Eternal City AUR Logo Dr. Scott Sprenger, The American University of Rome

This expansion reaffirms AUR’s mission to provide a world-class education to students from across the globe.

ROME, ITALY, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American University of Rome (AUR) has announced an ambitious campus expansion and renovation project, furthering its commitment to academic excellence and an exceptional student experience. This transformative initiative will significantly upgrade AUR’s facilities, creating an environment that nurtures both intellectual and personal growth.

The expansion will essentially double the university’s teaching facilities, introducing a state-of-the-art learning center, modernized classrooms and labs, extended outdoor recreational areas, and premier athletic facilities, including a new soccer field and basketball court. A central aspect of the redevelopment is the integration of AUR’s three existing buildings with newly acquired spaces in the historic Barnabite monastery, establishing a fully connected academic hub in the tranquil Monteverde neighborhood of Rome.

“This expansion marks a pivotal moment in AUR’s history and is essential to accommodate our university’s robust enrollment growth,” said Scott Sprenger, President of AUR. “By integrating the entirety of the Barnabite monastery into our campus, we are creating a purpose-built environment that delivers the world-class academic experience AUR students expect and deserve.”

Key Highlights of the Expansion Project:

- A Unified Campus – Connecting academic, administrative, and student service buildings into a cohesive and secure environment.

- Enhanced Student Support – A centrally located Student Service Center will streamline access to essential resources, ensuring a smooth and user-friendly experience.

- Cutting-Edge Learning Spaces – New and upgraded classrooms and media labs will be equipped with advanced technology and modern furnishings, enabling dynamic, interactive education.

- Enriched Social & Recreational Spaces – Thoughtfully designed group study zones, communal areas, and upgraded athletic facilities will enhance student life and foster a vibrant university community.

Thomas McCarthy, Chairman of AUR’s Board of Trustees, emphasized the strategic importance of the expansion: “This initiative aligns with our long-term vision to meet the evolving needs of AUR’s growing student body. By investing in both academic and recreational spaces, we are strengthening our ability to provide an exceptional, well-rounded university experience both now and in the years to come.”

This expansion reaffirms The American University of Rome’s mission to provide a world-class education to students from across the globe. Construction is set to begin in summer 2025, with completion expected by 2027.



