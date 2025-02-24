Crude Tall Oil Derivatives Market projected to surpass US$1.877 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.23%

The crude tall oil derivatives market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% from US$1.525 Billion in 2025 to US$1.877 Billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the crude tall oil derivatives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1.877 Billion by 2030.Application in multiple industries of crude tall oil derivatives market is the major demand trend. The production of crude tall oil derivatives is used in the pulp and paper industry, and the use of CTO derivatives in automotive applications is growing, further, and demand for adhesives, sealants , and coatings in the construction industry is propelling the need for the crude tall oil derivatives. The growth of agricultural production will fuel the demand for crude tall oil derivatives as it is used in agrochemicals and crop protection products.In July 2024, Ingevity Corporation announced additional steps to advance the company’s strategic repositioning of its Performance Chemicals segment for sustained improved profitability. Actions include consolidating segment operations at the company’s North Charleston, South Carolina, facility by moving oleo chemical refining to the North Charleston site’s secondary refinery. Further, simplification of the segment’s manufacturing footprint by consolidating oleo-based and crude tall oil-based chemical refinery operations at one facility which gives opportunities for future expansion to accommodate growth. This would help the company to reposition to deliver both the oleo-based and crude tall oil-based chemistries for customer as well as supply the new businesses over the next several years.Further, in January 2024, Kraton Corporation completed a $35 million investment to upgrade its crude tall oil (CTO) biorefinery towers in its Panama City, Florida manufacturing facility. Kraton Corporation is a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping by-products. The new infrastructure was completed with the highest safety and quality standards, for continued service to customers.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/crude-tall-oil-derivatives-market By product, the crude tall oil derivatives market is segmented into tall oil pitch, tall oil rosin, distilled tall oil, and tall oil fatty acid. Further, based on the end-user industry, the market is divided into automotive, specialty chemicals & petrochemicals, oil & gas and mining, and others. The demand for CTO is linked to the growth of the automobile industry as it is used in coatings, adhesives, and lubricants. The automobile industry witnessed a growth of 10% in 2023 in production, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers.According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the tall oil production is estimated at about 2.0 million metric tons (MMT) per year, and predominantly produced in North America having 920,000 MT in 2023, followed by Nordics with 710,000 MT, and Russia with 285,000 MT. These regions play crucial role in the supply of crude tall oil derivatives market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the crude tall oil derivatives market that have been covered are Metsa Group, Stora Enso, Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Mondi Group, Pine Chemical Group, Kraton Corporation, Ataman Kimya, Neste, Forchem, Ingevity, Pine Chemical Group, and SunPine.The market analytics report segments the crude tall oil derivatives market as follows:• By Producto Tall Oil Pitcho Tall Oil Rosino Distilled Tall Oilo Tall Oil Fatty Acid• By End-User Industryo Automotiveo Specialty Chemicals & Petrochemicalso Oil & Gas and Miningo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Metsa Group• Stora Enso• Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.• Mondi Group• Pine Chemical Group• Kraton Corporation• Ataman Kimya• Neste• Forchem• Ingevity• Pine Chemical Group• SunPineReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Naphthalene Derivatives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/naphthalene-derivatives-market • Pyridine Derivatives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pyridine-derivatives-market • Global Alginates And Derivatives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-alginates-and-derivatives-market • Global Phenol Derivatives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-phenol-derivatives-market • Phenolic Resins Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/phenolic-resins-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 