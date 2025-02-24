Composite Coatings Market anticipated to reach US$3.460 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.91%

The composite coatings market is projected at US$2.477 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$3.460 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.91%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the composite coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$3.460 billion in 2030.A composite coating is a form of epoxy and polyolefin blend, which does not consist of an intermediate layer. The composite coating material offers application across multiple industries, like aerospace, construction, automotives, and oil & gas, among others, and it offers high-performance waterproofing and corrosion protection. The composite coating also offers resistance against heat, stress, and UV lights. The increasing global demand for paint and coating products, especially in the construction sector, is among the key factors propelling the growth of the global composite coating market during the estimated timeline. In the construction sector, the composite coating helps protect steel and other materials used in the construction sector from heat, corrosion, and UV lights.Similarly, the growth of the automotive sector is also among the major factors pushing the growth of the market during the forecasted timeline. In the automotive sector, the composite coating material ensures shielding to the vehicles from various environmental factors, like heat, corrosion, water, and UV lights, among others. With the rising demand for composite coating across multiple sectors, the innovations and introduction of new solutions for composite coating are forecasted to increase. For instance, in July 2024, Allnex GMBH, a global leader in innovative and sustainable resins, announced the launch of POLYPLEX 200E under its composite product range. The solution features higher mechanical and directional strength properties, along with a higher strength-to-weight ratio. The solutions also feature corrosion resistance properties and long-term durability.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/composites-coatings-market The composite coatings market , under the technique segment, is divided into laser melt injection, brazing, electroless plating, and others. The demand for the laser melt injection category of the technique segment is estimated to witness major growth during the forecasted timeline under the nature segment of the composite coatings market. The laser melt injection or LMI coating process is generally used to enhance the wear resistance of the metal surface.The application segment of the composite coatings market is categorized into anti-corrosion, UV protection, thermal protection, and others. Under the application segment of the composite coatings market, the anti-corrosion category is estimated to grow at a greater rate. The composite coating material is utilized across multiple industries, like aerospace, marine, automotives, and oil & gas, especially for the anti-corrosion properties.The composite coatings market, under the End User Industry segment, is divided into aerospace, automotive, construction, marine, oil & gas, and others. The construction category under the end-user industry segment of the global composite coatings market is estimated to grow at a greater rate. In the construction sector, the composite coating material offers protection to the construction materials from various types of environmental factors, like rain, heat, and UV light.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the composite’s coatings market, during the estimated timeline. The major factor propelling the growth of the composite coating market in the North American region is the growing advancement in the paint and coating sector. Similarly, the growth of the construction sector is also estimated to boost the market growth during the estimated timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the composite coatings market that have been covered are AkzoNobel, Allnex, Mader, Belzona, Bhimrajka Mader Coatings, PPG Industries, RPM International, and Sherwin Williams, among others.The market analytics report segments the composite coatings market as follows:• By Techniqueo Laser Melt Injectiono Brazingo Electroless Platingo Others• By Applicationo Anti-Corrosiono UV Protectiono Thermal Protectiono Others• By End User Industryo Aerospaceo Automotiveo Constructiono Marineo Oil & Gaso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Isrealo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• AkzoNobel• Allnex• Mader• Belzona• Bhimrajka Mader Coatings• PPG Industries• RPM International• Sherwin WilliamsReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Waterproof Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-waterproof-coatings-market • Smart Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-coatings-market • Oxo Chemical Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/oxo-chemical-market • Vacuum Coating Equipment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/vacuum-coating-equipment-market • Intumescent Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/Intumescent-coatings-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 