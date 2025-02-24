Oil Drilling Automation Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 8.67% to reach US$4.895 billion by 2030

The oil drilling automation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% from US$3.206 billion in 2025 to US$4.895 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the oil drilling automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$4.895 billion by 2030.Oil drilling automation refers to the automation of operational sub-processes as well as downhole activities that are necessary for the drilling of oil. In other words, it refers to integrating surface and downhole measurements with the help of modernized machinery and systems and predictive models to improve operational efficiency cost-effectively.The increasing focus on the development of new oil fields with reduced risks and enhanced safety and efficiency is a major factor that is playing a significant role in shaping the market growth throughout the next five years. Additionally, the upgradation of the existing infrastructure in the oil fields and the growing penetration of automation processes across several industry verticals are bolstering the oil drilling automation market growth throughout the forecast period.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/oil-drilling-automation-market Based on application, the oil drilling automation market is divided into offshore and onshore. Offshore drilling is a more delicate and expensive process in bodies of water. The process, therefore, requires automation for the improvement of safety and efficiency. Onshore drilling, on the other hand, is conducted on land, making it easier with minimal cost.By offering, the oil drilling automation market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware includes the physical equipment, including sensors, actuators, robotics, and communication systems, involved in automated drilling. Software comprises the programs and algorithms that run on this hardware, including control systems, data analytics tools, and modeling/simulation software. Both hardware and software are essential parts of integrated oil drilling automation systems and work together to enhance efficiency, safety, and productivity.Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period. The presence of the world's fastest-growing economies, such as India and China, among others, coupled with the increasing expenditure in the oil exploration sectors in these countries, further supports the oil drilling market growth in the APAC region throughout the forecast period.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the oil drilling automation market that have been covered are Huisman Equipment B.V., Sekal AS, HMH, NOV Inc., Rigarm Inc., and Automated Rig Technologies Ltd. among others.The market analytics report segments the oil drilling automation market on the following basis:• By Applicationo Offshoreo Onshore• By Offeringo Hardwareo Software• By Geography• Americaso USAo Canadao Others• Europe, the Middle East, and Africao Russiao Saudi Arabiao Norwayo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Others• Companies Profiledo Huisman Equipment B.V.o Sekal ASo HMHo NOV Inc.o Rigarm Inc.o Automated Rig Technologies Ltd.o Nabors Industries Ltd.o ABBo Emerson Electric Co.o Honeywell International Inc. 