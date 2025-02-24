The American University of Rome Honors Outstanding Community Members

Rob Krapf (left), Scott Sprenger, and Madelaine Kuns AUR Logo

AUR awarded Presidential Medals to two outstanding supporters of the university: Trustee Rob Krapf and Alumna Madelaine Kuns.

ROME, ITALY, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, February 13, 2025, The American University of Rome (AUR) proudly awarded Presidential Medals to two exceptional individuals whose contributions have profoundly shaped the university community: Rob Krapf and Madelaine Kuns. Their unwavering dedication, leadership, and generosity have significantly strengthened AUR’s mission and legacy.

Rob Krapf: A Legacy of Leadership and Service.

The AUR community had the privilege of recognizing a trustee whose leadership has been instrumental in shaping the university, Rob Krapf (Wilmington, Delaware). For over two decades, Rob has been a steadfast advisor and leader, serving in multiple roles, including Board Secretary, Committee Chair, and Board Chair (2020 to 2022).

Rob's leadership of the Board came at a defining moment for AUR, navigating the university through the sudden loss of Board Chair Gabe Batista and the onset of the global pandemic. Under his guidance, AUR faced and overcame immense challenges: a reduced student body, financial strain, and the complexities of an unprecedented global crisis. His steady hand, clarity of vision, and deep commitment to the university ensured that AUR emerged stronger and more resilient.

For his extraordinary service and dedication, President Scott Sprenger presented Rob Krapf with the Presidential Medal of Honor.

Madelaine Kuns: A Champion for Alumni Engagement.

From the moment she graduated, Madelaine Kuns (Rome, Italy) has been an engaged and dedicated member of the AUR community. As a founding member of the AUR Alumni Council, she has played a key role in fostering alumni connections and advancing the university’s global network while as a professional, Madelaine has actively provided opportunities for students and alumni by offering internships, mentoring emerging professionals, and hiring AUR graduates, embodying the spirit of alumni giving back.

Madelaine’s philosophy is clear: "Giving back is one of the best things you can do. The beautiful thing about giving back is that you can do so in many ways."

In recognition of her unwavering commitment to the university and her tireless dedication to fostering the next generation, AUR president Scott Sprenger awarded Madelaine Kuns with the Honorary Alumna Award.

These awards celebrate a shared commitment to AUR’s values, mission, and future. Through their generosity, leadership, and passion, both Madelaine Kuns and Rob Krapf have left an indelible mark on the university, inspiring generations of students and alumni to follow in their footsteps.

AUR extends its deepest gratitude to these outstanding honorees and looks forward to their continued impact on the university’s thriving community.

