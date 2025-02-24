EU-Funded Project "Enjoy Organic Sea Buckthorn! It’s from Europe!" Concludes Successfully in Singapore

Enjoy Organic Sea Buckthorn! It’s from Europe!

The Enjoy Organic Sea Buckthorn! It’s from Europe! project, co-financed by the EU, has concluded successfully in Singapore.

Singapore represents a market with strong potential for high-quality organic products and this initiative has helped to introduce consumers to the exceptional benefits of European organic sea berry.” — Mădălina Giurescu, President of Bio Cătina Agricultural Cooperative

ROMANIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Achieving its objectives of raising awareness about organic sea buckthorn and its benefits among consumers in Singapore. The initiative contributed to increased recognition of EU quality schemes and the high standards applied to organic food production in Europe.Promoting EU Organic Agriculture and Quality StandardsDespite its exceptional nutritional and medicinal properties, sea buckthorn remains a relatively underutilized product in daily diets. The Enjoy It’s from Europe! campaign was designed to highlight the nutritional qualities of this cultivated crop, the uniqueness of its products, and its positive environmental impact. Through a targeted mix of digital and traditional communication activities, the campaign successfully educated consumers in Singapore about the health benefits of European organic sea buckthorn and the value of EU-certified agricultural products.The project aligns with the broader goals of the European Commission to increase awareness and recognition of EU quality schemes while improving the competitiveness and consumption of EU agricultural products in high-potential third-country markets. The growing demand for organic products worldwide, particularly in markets such as Singapore, has reinforced the need for reliable, certified options that adhere to strict production standards.The Impact of the Campaign in SingaporeBioCatina Agricultural Cooperative, one of Europe’s largest organic sea buckthorn producers, played a key role in the implementation of the project. Through its participation, the cooperative contributed to promoting the merits of European organic producers and the high standards applied to EU production methods.A Strategic Approach to Market DevelopmentThe organic sea buckthorn market remains a niche segment within the broader category of berries, distinguished by specific consumer preferences and a unique identity. The Enjoy It’s from Europe! project contributed to structuring the supply chain and increasing transparency in the distribution of organic sea buckthorn products. By leveraging EU support for producer organizations and value-chain cooperation, the initiative has reinforced the competitive positioning of European organic producers in international markets.The project’s completion reflects the European Commission’s continued commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the agri-food supply chain, ensuring price balance, and promoting fair distribution within the sector. These efforts contribute to strengthening the long-term sustainability of organic farming and increasing consumer trust in EU-certified products.Looking AheadAs the campaign comes to a close, the results in Singapore demonstrate the effectiveness of well-structured promotional efforts in increasing consumer awareness and demand for EU agricultural products. The initiative has successfully laid the groundwork for further growth in organic sea buckthorn consumption, reinforcing the message:"Enjoy Organic Sea Buckthorn! It’s from Europe!"For more information on European organic sea buckthorn and the EU quality certification, visit euorganicseabuckthorn.com About BioCatina Agricultural CooperativeBioCatina Agricultural Cooperative is a leading European producer of organic sea buckthorn, cultivating high-quality crops under strict EU organic certification standards. Through the Enjoy It’s from Europe! campaign, co-financed by the European Union, BioCatina has played a key role in promoting awareness of the benefits of organic sea buckthorn and supporting the growth of EU agricultural exports in high-potential international markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.