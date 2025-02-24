BENTLEY HOME STORE OPENS IN XI’AN

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bentley Home opens its exclusive monobrand store in the Da Ming Gong Diamond mall in Xi’an, China, in collaboration with Jacci Mayee. This remarkable space represents a significant milestone for Bentley Home in China, showcasing the brand’s commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship and timeless design.

The store, spanning over 250 square meters on a single ground floor, embraces the use of natural materials and a palette of dark tones. Walls clad in Pietra d’Avola create a solid and organic aesthetic that exudes stability and prestige. The Volcanic Ash tint, a sophisticated deep shade, adds warmth and modernity, harmonizing beautifully with the stone surfaces and decorative elements. Light wallpapers from the Bentley Home collection elegantly adorn

selected walls, introducing brightness and a sense of freshness to the environment. Grey resin floors enhance the sense of continuity and minimalism, highlighting the elegance of the furniture and accessories on display. Within the store, visitors will discover a curated selection of Bentley Home’s most iconic

designs, including the Bayton sofa and armchairs, the Thames coﬀee tables, the Camden dining table, and the Ramsey sofa and chairs. Each piece reflects Bentley Home’s commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, timeless elegance, and an innovative approach that seamlessly

blends comfort with the brand’s distinctive aesthetic inspired by the world of automotive excellence.

The store is now open to the public.

