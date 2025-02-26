Ship & Shore Environmental Powers the Future of Sustainable Packaging & Flexographic Printing

Innovative Pollution Control & Energy Solutions Keep ﻿Industry Ahead of Tightening Regulations

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As sustainability regulations tighten and consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging skyrockets, Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE) is leading the charge with advanced air pollution control and energy efficiency technologies designed to help packaging manufacturers and flexographic printers stay ahead of evolving industry challenges.

With a perfect storm of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies, carbon reduction targets, and supply chain disruptions hitting the industry, companies can no longer afford to take a "wait and see" approach. The future of packaging and printing is clear—cleaner, greener, and more efficient.

Flexographic Printers Face Sustainability & Efficiency Pressures—S&SE Provides the Answer

The packaging sector is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, with sustainability and efficiency now business imperatives, not just regulatory requirements. Manufacturers are racing to cut Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions, optimize energy usage, and reduce operating costs—all while maintaining high-quality production.

S&SE’s Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs) are the gold standard in VOC abatement, offering:

• 95-97% thermal efficiency—significantly reducing energy consumption

• Advanced ceramic heat exchange technology—maximizing heat recovery and cutting production costs

• Self-sustaining operation—with a well-designed ductwork collection system, VOC concentrations can be enhanced to reduce natural gas usage to near zero

By integrating these custom-engineered solutions, flexographic printers can achieve compliance, cut costs, and operate more sustainably—without compromising performance.

Future-Proofing Operations in an Uncertain Market

Recent industry research shows that nearly half of food and beverage packaging professionals are actively investing in future-proofing strategies to mitigate risks tied to raw material shortages, shifting regulations, and changing consumer demands. But for companies investing in growth, choosing the right pollution control technology today can make or break long-term success.

Unlike other technologies, RTOs are not scalable—meaning capacity planning is critical from day one. S&SE helps manufacturers anticipate future expansion needs to prevent costly system replacements down the road.

"Our clients don’t just need compliance solutions—they need a long-term strategy," said Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental. "A well-planned pollution abatement system can scale with business growth, saving millions in unnecessary retrofits and operational headaches."

S&SE’s RTO technology can operate at just 25% capacity without performance loss or penalties, giving manufacturers the flexibility to expand production without replacing equipment—a game-changer for companies planning ahead.

Flexographic printing facilities are under mounting pressure as state and federal agencies impose tighter air quality regulations on emissions from solvents, inks, and laminations. Non-compliance isn’t just an environmental risk—it’s a financial liability that can lead to fines, production shutdowns, and lost contracts with sustainability-focused brands.

S&SE’s customized pollution control systems ensure printers can:

• Meet evolving state and federal VOC mandates without operational slowdowns

• Integrate high-efficiency oxidizers and energy recovery solutions to lower emissions and energy costs

• Operate below permit thresholds, allowing companies to add new production equipment without regulatory delays

Beyond Compliance—Maximizing Profitability Through Smarter Engineering

As environmental policies reshape the industry, leading manufacturers aren’t just reacting to regulations—they’re leveraging them as a competitive advantage.

By investing in high-efficiency pollution abatement systems, packaging and printing companies can:

• Reduce emissions below permit limits, allowing for maximum production from a single site

• Avoid relocation or expansion costs by optimizing air quality control at existing facilities

• Improve brand reputation and secure contracts with sustainability-focused buyers

"With packaging industry regulations tightening and sustainability expectations rising, our mission is clear—deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions that drive both compliance and profitability," added Oskouian. "We are proud to lead the way in making industrial processes cleaner, greener, and more cost-effective."

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Since 2000, S&SE has helped manufacturers worldwide meet VOC abatement and sustainability goals with custom-engineered, energy-efficient solutions.

With global offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, India, Thailand, China, and beyond, Ship & Shore provides expert engineering, manufacturing, and advisory services to help businesses navigate the full spectrum of environmental challenges in an evolving regulatory landscape.

For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.