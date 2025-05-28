Texas Industry Is Booming—But Its Emissions Crisis Is Catching Up

With enforcement accelerating and industrial growth outpacing infrastructure, Texas manufacturers face a make-or-break moment.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas is building an empire—but one that’s now under inspection. In 2025, the Lone Star State surpassed every global economy but seven. With a GDP now larger than Russia, South Korea, and Brazil, Texas isn’t just an American powerhouse—it’s an industrial juggernaut. From petrochemicals and semiconductors to food packaging, plastics, coatings, and precision electronics, nearly every sector is expanding. Warehouse footprints are doubling, output is scaling, and entire industrial parks are rising seemingly overnight.

But behind that success story is a mounting concern: emissions.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued a clear warning. In 2024 alone, the agency conducted 10,500+ site investigations, issued a record number of NOEs and NOVs (notices of enforcement/violation), and committed to intensifying oversight in high-growth zones like Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and the Gulf Coast corridor. Air quality violations are on the rise across virtually every industrial sector, not just oil and gas. Facilities in semiconductors, coatings, EPS molding, solar manufacturing, printing, and flexographic packaging are all facing heightened scrutiny. Many still operate with legacy emissions systems that no longer meet today’s regulatory thresholds for VOC and NOx destruction. With compliance deadlines fast approaching, recent guidance from both the EPA and TCEQ now emphasizes the need for 98%+ destruction efficiency, low-NOx output, and thermal uniformity to ensure full oxidation. Facilities that can’t demonstrate this performance risk enforcement actions, delayed permits, or even operational shutdowns.

This has become a critical inflection point as companies now face a stark choice: invest in scalable pollution control—or risk noncompliance notices, permit delays, shutdowns, and public backlash.

While many are just now realizing the collision between growth and oversight, Ship & Shore Environmental (S&SE) a Long Beach-based engineering firm, has spent the past decade quietly installing high-efficiency VOC abatement systems across Texas’s most emission-heavy sectors.

“We’ve been preparing for this exact moment,” said Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental. “As enforcement accelerates, the companies we work with aren’t panicking—they’re ahead of the curve. Texas continues to prove that industrial growth and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. We are proud to work with forward-thinking companies across the state who are not only complying with regulations, but leading the charge in sustainable manufacturing and clean energy innovation. Our mission is to help them reduce emissions without compromising performance during this growth period for the Lone Star State.

Ship & Shore’s Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs), customized capture systems, and emissions control retrofits are a few of the ways that S&SE are helping manufacturers stay ahead of compliance demands from TCEQ, the EPA, and local municipalities. Designed and built in America, these systems reduce VOCs and hazardous pollutants without sacrificing operational performance—qualifying many clients for energy efficiency incentives in the process.

Some of these systems are already operating across key regions of Texas, delivering destruction efficiencies above 98%, flexible turndown ratios, and modular designs adaptable to facilities of all sizes. Beyond core industries, Ship & Shore also serves specialized operations such as barge degassing, biomass recovery, and food Industry—tailoring each system to local emissions permits, process constraints, and sustainability objectives. In an environment where outdated equipment is routinely flagged, several inspectors have described the presence of these systems as 'music to their ears.'

“Regulators want proof, not promises” added Oskouian “and systems that deliver it are few and far between. That’s why S&SE has proudly served for over 25 years as a catalyst—a partner bridging the gap between regulation and industry.” With both newly planned and operational systems already passing inspections across Texas they are poised and ready. While others brace for enforcement, S&SE’s clients are running stable, compliant, and prepared—proof that with the right engineering, this moment doesn’t have to be a crisis. It can be a turning point.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned business that has been solely owned and organically grown since its founding in 2000. For 25 years, the company has specialized in design, engineering, and fabrication of air pollution control systems for industrial manufacturers. S&SE delivers fully customized clean air solutions for industries such as flexographic printing, EPS molding, automotive, semiconductors, and more—helping clients meet stringent environmental regulations while improving operational efficiency. With complete in-house capabilities and a customer-focused, full-service approach that spans concept to compliance, S&SE is trusted worldwide for delivering sustainable, made-in-America technology. With leadership that serves on the South Coast AQMD BACT (Best Available Control Technology) Committee, S&SE offers unmatched regulatory insight and a higher level of environmental innovation. All solutions are engineered, built, and supported proudly in-house in the U.S.A. Learn more at www.shipandshore.com.

