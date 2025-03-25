Clean, Smart, Electric: Ship and Shore Environmental Enters the New Era in Air Pollution Control with Electrical RTO’s

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's rapidly evolving environmental landscape, Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE), a global leader in industrial air pollution control solutions, expands its Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) portfolio with the introduction of the Electric Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (E-RTO), - a customizable, clean, and adaptable solution for clients remaining steadfast at prioritizing sustainability in manufacturing.

“At S&SE, customization is at the core of everything we do. This expansion reinforces our commitment to engineering tailored solutions that adapt to each client’s unique operational, regulatory, and sustainability goals. Whether optimizing for performance, efficiency, or cost-effectiveness, our pollution control technologies ensure industries stay ahead of changing environmental demands,” said Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental.

By offering both electric and traditional natural gas-powered RTOs, S&SE empowers clients with flexible, cutting-edge solutions that maximize efficiency and compliance—without compromising on sustainability.

Powerful, Clean, and Built for the Future

Electric Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (E-RTOs) deliver the same high-efficiency VOC destruction as traditional RTOs—without the natural gas, the flames, or the emissions. By harnessing electricity, E-RTOs offer a smart, clean, and sustainable way for industries to slash pollution, meet strict environmental regulations, and shrink their carbon footprint, utilizing the power of electricity—and without compromising performance.

E-RTOs can achieve 99% of VOC destruction efficiencies, similar to its predecessor, ensuring existing compliance for stringent air quality standards are met, while providing the same reliability and consistent performance our customers are used to. Their high thermal recovery efficiency leads to lower energy consumption, making them both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Unlike traditional oxidizers, E-RTOs operate without a flame, which eliminates NOx emissions and contributes to clean air and powered by renewable energy, also offer a significant reduction in carbon emissions. Their simplified design, with fewer combustion components, ensures straightforward installation and maintenance and as E-RTOs are fully electric, no natural gas connection is required, enhancing operational safety and flexibility.

Electric Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers represent the possibilities for the future of air pollution control, demonstrating that efficiency, simplicity, and environmental responsibility are still achievable no matter what customers' particular needs might be" said Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental. "By eliminating NOx emissions and reducing carbon output, E-RTOs will continue to help even more industries meet their environmental goals as well as company operational costs."

Balanced Perspective on E-RTOs vs. natural gas RTOs: Helping you determine what is best for your pollution abatement needs

Electric Thermal Regenerative Oxidizers (E-RTOs) offer a clean, safe, and a low combustion related maintenance alternative to natural gas-powered RTOs for those companies who have a need for electrical RTO’s. For some companies, where there is no natural gas available to supply their plant, or where a smaller footprint limits the size of the infrastructure, electrical RTO’s may be the only option. As beneficial as this new innovation technology is for these scenarios, it should be noted that there are more capital and operational expenses for an electrical only RTO option as electric power is more expensive than natural gas. For some industries an electric solution is a requirement due to stricter emission standards or the limited utility infrastructure. E-RTOs are relatively new compared to traditional RTOs, with fewer installations worldwide.

However, they have already demonstrated high efficiency and reliability in reducing VOC emissions and lowering fuel costs albeit higher electrical costs. Scalability can also be a factor—E-RTOs are typically suited for smaller-scale applications, whereas natural natural gas RTOs remain more effective for larger, high-capacity operations. Despite these considerations, E-RTOs provide some noteworthy environmental and operational benefits, including reduced NOx emissions.

Tailored Innovation. Unmatched Performance. A Cleaner Future.

Ship & Shore Environmental is not simply designing pollution control systems—we strive to be the engineers of clean air for the future. Whether powered by electricity or natural gas, our cutting-edge RTO solutions put industries in control—of emissions, efficiency, and compliance.

No two operations are alike, and neither are our solutions. We continue to prioritize collaboration with our clients, in crafting high-performance, precision-engineered systems designed to slash emissions, cut costs, and exceed environmental standards.

Because when it comes to air quality, one-size-fits-all simply doesn’t cut it. The right solution isn’t just about meeting regulations—it’s about leading the way.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Since 2000, S&SE has helped manufacturers worldwide meet VOC abatement and sustainability goals with custom-engineered, energy-efficient solutions. With global offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, India, Thailand, China, and beyond, Ship & Shore provides expert engineering, manufacturing, and advisory services to help businesses navigate the full spectrum of environmental challenges in an evolving regulatory landscape. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.

