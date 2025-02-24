Capital Numbers to Exhibit AI and Cloud-based Software Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2025

Capital Numbers to showcase transformative AI, cloud, and digital solutions at MWC Barcelona 2025, empowering industries with next-gen technology.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers Infotech Limited, an ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type II certified enterprise renowned for its global software development excellence, formally announces its participation in Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025. As a pivotal convergence point for telecommunications and digital innovation leaders, MWC Barcelona provides an unparalleled platform for Capital Numbers to demonstrate its artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital engineering capabilities. The organization will occupy Booth 7F70 from March 3–6, 2025, with José Espinoza, Director of Client Services for the European Union, available for strategic consultations.With a workforce exceeding 500 specialists proficient in 50+ technologies, Capital Numbers delivers secure, scalable solutions across Healthcare, Financial Technology, E-Commerce, and Retail Sectors. The company’s portfolio spans AI/ML-driven solutions , enterprise-grade cloud engineering services , and customer-centric UI/UX frameworks designed to optimize operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.Mukul Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Numbers, emphasized the strategic significance of this engagement: "MWC Barcelona is a pivotal event for us to engage with global businesses and demonstrate how our advanced digital solutions can generate tangible impact. Our expertise in AI, cloud, and digital engineering empowers enterprises to scale, optimize, and innovate. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders, exchanging insights, and forming new collaborations at this prestigious gathering."José Espinoza, overseeing EU client operations, will spearhead stakeholder engagements at Booth 7F70. He articulated the company’s client-centric philosophy: "Our team is excited to meet existing and prospective partners at MWC Barcelona 2025. We are committed to forging meaningful connections, offering customized solutions, and ensuring that organizations of all sizes can leverage our technological expertise for sustainable growth."Attendees are encouraged to visit Capital Numbers at booth 7F70 from March 3 to March 6, 2025, to speak with experts and explore bespoke digital solutions. In line with MWC 2025’s theme—“Converge. Connect. Create.”—Capital Numbers remains dedicated to delivering secure, high-performance technology solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for businesses worldwide.MWC Barcelona 2025 is an unparalleled opportunity to connect with key industry players, discover groundbreaking innovations, and collaborate within a vibrant global tech community. Capital Numbers eagerly anticipates building new relationships and sharing its vision for the future of digital transformation.About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers Infotech Limited is a publicly listed, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type II certified software development company specializing in advanced digital solutions for a global clientele. With a robust team of professionals skilled in over 50 technologies, Capital Numbers offers a full spectrum of development services. The company also provides flexible engagement models, enabling businesses to expand their teams effortlessly, access specialized expertise, and accelerate digital transformation while maintaining cost efficiency.

