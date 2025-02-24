Global Pet Care Market Segmentation & Industry Statistics | Size to Reach $427.75 Bn by 2032 at 6.45% CAGR

Pet Care Market Size Pet Care Market Share Pet Care Market Segmentation

Pet Care Market Report: 6.45% CAGR Growth from USD 259.37 Billion in 2024 to USD 427.75 Billion by 2032” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pet care market size was valued at USD 246.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from USD 259.37 billion in 2024 to USD 427.75 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period. North America led the pet care industry with a market share of 33.81% in 2023, driven by increasing pet adoption and premium pet products. The U.S. pet care market size is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 116.14 billion by 2032, fueled by the rising trend of pet humanization and higher spending on pet health, nutrition, and accessories.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Pet Care Industry Statistics, Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.” The report provides an in-depth analysis of the cosmetics market, including detailed forecasts and trends shaping its growth over the coming years.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pet-care-market-104749 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: USD 259.37 Billion𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮: USD 427.75 Billion𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗲: CAGR of 6.45% (2025-2032)𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿: 2023𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮: 2019-2022𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆: 2019-2032𝗡𝗼. 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀: 100𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Product Type (Pet Food Products, Veterinary Care, and Others), Pet Type (Dog, Cat, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline).𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: High Spending on Pet Care to Favor Market Growth | Initiatives for Advanced Pet Care Products to Support the Market Growth𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:Key Companies Enter Collaborations to Propel Business LandscapeMajor companies are centered on the adoption of an array of initiatives for the consolidation of their market positions. These steps comprise merger agreements, acquisitions, and the rollout of new products. Additional initiatives include a rise in research activities and the development of new solutions.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• Mars Incorporated (U.S.)• Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)• Spectrum Brands Inc. (U.S.)• Diana Group (Thailand)• The J.M. Smucker Company (U.S.)• Unicharm Corporation (Japan)• Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.)• SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC (U.S.)• Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH (Germany)• Heristo AG (Germany)𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Pet Food Segment to Record Substantial Growth Impelled by Rising Demand for Nutritious ItemsBy product type, the market is segmented into veterinary care, pet food products, and others. The pet food segment is expected to expand at an appreciable pace throughout the study period. The surge can be attributed to the increasing demand for nutritious and tasty food items for meeting the daily feeding requirements of pets.Dog Segment to Register Considerable Expansion Owing to Healthy Nature of ProductsBased on pet type, the market is categorized into cat, dog, and others. The dog segment is estimated to register substantial growth over the projected period. The growth is driven by the healthy nature of products and the happier nature of dogs.Offline Segment to Gain Traction Driven by Extensive Availability of Products at Various StoresOn the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into online and offline segments. The offline segment is estimated to record considerable expansion over the study period. The escalation is propelled by the growing availability of pet supplies and rising infrastructural settings associated with pet stores.Based on geography, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:Market Expansion Favored by Increasing Government SpendingPet care market growth is being impelled by an escalation in spending on pet products such as grooming, healthcare, food, and others. The rise is due to increasing infrastructural facilities in several stores which are likely to support the consumption rate of products.However, the business growth could be restrained by the high cost associated with high-quality products.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:North America to Lead Driven by Increasing Pet Care Expenditure in U.S. and CanadaThe global pet care market is expanding across various regions, with North America leading with a 33.81% market share in 2023, driven by high pet ownership rates, premium pet products, and advanced veterinary care. The rise is propelled by the enormous expenditure in Canada and the U.S.The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record substantial growth over the forecast period. The surge is driven by the increasing presence of major players and manufacturing facilities in countries such as China and India. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing pet adoption, and the influence of e-commerce, particularly in China, Japan, India, and Australia.The U.S. pet care market is projected to reach USD 116.14 billion by 2032, fueled by pet humanization and increased spending on pet healthcare. Europe follows closely, with strong demand for sustainable and organic pet products, especially in Germany, France, and the U.K.In Latin America, countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are seeing higher pet adoption rates, boosting demand for premium pet food and veterinary services. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa market is growing steadily, with increased demand for imported pet food and luxury pet services in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:November 2022 - Mars Incorporated acquired Champion Pet Foods, a worldwide supplier and producer of pet foods, in 2022. The acquisition helped the company expand its product portfolio and capture a significant market share in the long run.August 2022 – Wiggles, an Indian pet care brand, launched its new gluten and sugar-free products for dogs, ‘Every Dawg’ and expanded its product portfolio in terms of pet foods.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰:𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: Pet Food Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Pet Clothing Market Share, Growth, Report, 2032

