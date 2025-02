Global Pet Care Market Segmentation & Industry Statistics | Size to Reach $427.75 Bn by 2032 at 6.45% CAGR

Pet Care Market Size Pet Care Market Share Pet Care Market Segmentation

Key Companies Covered in the pet care market report are Mars Incorporated, Nestle S.A., Spectrum Brands Inc., Diana Group, Heristo AG, & Others.

Pet Care Market Report: 6.45% CAGR Growth from USD 259.37 Billion in 2024 to USD 427.75 Billion by 2032” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pet care market size was valued at USD 246.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from USD 259.37 billion in 2024 to USD 427.75 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period. North America led the pet care industry with a market share of 33.81% in 2023, driven by increasing pet adoption and premium pet products. The U.S. pet care market size is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 116.14 billion by 2032, fueled by the rising trend of pet humanization and higher spending on pet health, nutrition, and accessories.Fortune Business Insightsโ„ข offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled โ€œPet Care Industry Statistics, Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.โ€ The report provides an in-depth analysis of the cosmetics market, including detailed forecasts and trends shaping its growth over the coming years.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐๐ƒ๐ : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pet-care-market-104749 ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž & ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฐ: USD 259.37 Billion๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฎ: USD 427.75 Billion๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—ฅ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ: CAGR of 6.45% (2025-2032)๐—•๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ฌ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ: 2023๐—›๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ: 2019-2022๐—ฌ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐˜†: 2019-2032๐—ก๐—ผ. ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐˜€: 100๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ: By Product Type (Pet Food Products, Veterinary Care, and Others), Pet Type (Dog, Cat, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline).๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐——๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€: High Spending on Pet Care to Favor Market Growth | Initiatives for Advanced Pet Care Products to Support the Market Growth๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž:Key Companies Enter Collaborations to Propel Business LandscapeMajor companies are centered on the adoption of an array of initiatives for the consolidation of their market positions. These steps comprise merger agreements, acquisitions, and the rollout of new products. Additional initiatives include a rise in research activities and the development of new solutions.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:โ€ข Mars Incorporated (U.S.)โ€ข Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)โ€ข Spectrum Brands Inc. (U.S.)โ€ข Diana Group (Thailand)โ€ข The J.M. Smucker Company (U.S.)โ€ข Unicharm Corporation (Japan)โ€ข Hillโ€™s Pet Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.)โ€ข SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC (U.S.)โ€ข Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH (Germany)โ€ข Heristo AG (Germany)๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:Pet Food Segment to Record Substantial Growth Impelled by Rising Demand for Nutritious ItemsBy product type, the market is segmented into veterinary care, pet food products, and others. The pet food segment is expected to expand at an appreciable pace throughout the study period. The surge can be attributed to the increasing demand for nutritious and tasty food items for meeting the daily feeding requirements of pets.Dog Segment to Register Considerable Expansion Owing to Healthy Nature of ProductsBased on pet type, the market is categorized into cat, dog, and others. The dog segment is estimated to register substantial growth over the projected period. The growth is driven by the healthy nature of products and the happier nature of dogs.Offline Segment to Gain Traction Driven by Extensive Availability of Products at Various StoresOn the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into online and offline segments. The offline segment is estimated to record considerable expansion over the study period. The escalation is propelled by the growing availability of pet supplies and rising infrastructural settings associated with pet stores.Based on geography, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚:๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:Market Expansion Favored by Increasing Government SpendingPet care market growth is being impelled by an escalation in spending on pet products such as grooming, healthcare, food, and others. The rise is due to increasing infrastructural facilities in several stores which are likely to support the consumption rate of products.However, the business growth could be restrained by the high cost associated with high-quality products.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:North America to Lead Driven by Increasing Pet Care Expenditure in U.S. and CanadaThe global pet care market is expanding across various regions, with North America leading with a 33.81% market share in 2023, driven by high pet ownership rates, premium pet products, and advanced veterinary care. The rise is propelled by the enormous expenditure in Canada and the U.S.The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record substantial growth over the forecast period. The surge is driven by the increasing presence of major players and manufacturing facilities in countries such as China and India. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing pet adoption, and the influence of e-commerce, particularly in China, Japan, India, and Australia.The U.S. pet care market is projected to reach USD 116.14 billion by 2032, fueled by pet humanization and increased spending on pet healthcare. Europe follows closely, with strong demand for sustainable and organic pet products, especially in Germany, France, and the U.K.In Latin America, countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are seeing higher pet adoption rates, boosting demand for premium pet food and veterinary services. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa market is growing steadily, with increased demand for imported pet food and luxury pet services in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:November 2022 - Mars Incorporated acquired Champion Pet Foods, a worldwide supplier and producer of pet foods, in 2022. November 2022 - Mars Incorporated acquired Champion Pet Foods, a worldwide supplier and producer of pet foods, in 2022. The acquisition helped the company expand its product portfolio and capture a significant market share in the long run.August 2022 โ€" Wiggles, an Indian pet care brand, launched its new gluten and sugar-free products for dogs, โ€˜Every Dawgโ€™ and expanded its product portfolio in terms of pet foods.

