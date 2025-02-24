Cloudwick Expands its Sales Footprint and Public Sector Expertise with Two New Senior Leaders

Stuart Venzke, Director, State & Local Government and Education, Cloudwick Rachel Thomas, Senior Account Executive, SLED TOLA, Cloudwick

Cloudwick expands public sector reach with hires: Stuart Venzke & Rachel Thomas, boosting data- and AI-driven innovation for government agencies.

Great people drive impactful solutions. We’re thrilled to welcome Stuart and Rachel. Their government modernization expertise plus Cloudwick’s data platform will advance our public sector mission.” — Mani Chhabra, CEO, Cloudwick

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudwick , a leading provider of cloud-native data, AI, and analytics solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of two accomplished professionals to its public sector sales team: Stuart Venzke as Director, State & Local Government and Education (East) and Rachel Thomas as Senior Account Executive for SLED TOLA. Both bring proven track records in helping government agencies leverage advanced technologies to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency.Driving Public Sector Transformation: Stuart Venzke joins Cloudwick after successful tenures at organizations like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Health Management Associates, IBM, and other public sector organizations, where he led impactful initiatives for state and local government (SLG) agencies. With a passion for health and human services, Venzke has a history of enabling agencies to modernize their technology, streamline processes, and improve community outcomes.“I’m thrilled to join Cloudwick and help public sector organizations harness the power of data for better decision-making and stronger communities,” said Venzke. “The Amorphic Data Platform is a game-changer for agencies looking to centralize, simplify, and automate their data.”Having recently served as Managing Director of IT Advisory Services at Health Management Associates, Venzke is well-known for his commitment to helping health and human services organizations achieve substantial outcomes in childcare, community initiatives, and development. His blend of strategic leadership and on-the-ground experience will bolster Cloudwick’s capabilities in delivering comprehensive data solutions to government clients.Rachel Thomas, an award-winning technology services sales executive with nearly two decades at TEKsystems, brings an exceptional background in strategic account management, enterprise sales, and public sector engagement. Recognized for her impressive track record—an 18-time President’s Club award recipient—Thomas has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to secure, grow, and maintain multi-million-dollar accounts across a variety of industries, including state government, healthcare, and financial services.“I look forward to helping our public sector clients advance their data, automation, and AI initiatives through Cloudwick’s Amorphic Data Platform,” said Thomas. “With my experience in strategic sales and relationship-building, I’m eager to guide agencies toward AI-driven insights and operational excellence.”As Senior Account Executive for SLED TOLA, Thomas will focus on empowering state and local government agencies in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas to leverage data and AI solutions that drive transformative outcomes.A Growing Commitment to Public Sector Success: Cloudwick CEO Maninder (Mani) Chhabra welcomed both leaders, emphasizing how their arrival signals the company’s unwavering dedication to the public sector: “Great people drive impactful solutions. We’re thrilled to welcome Stuart and Rachel. Their government modernization expertise plus Cloudwick’s data platform will advance our public sector mission.”Casey Burns, Chief Growth Officer at Cloudwick, echoed Chhabra’s sentiment: “Stuart and Rachel bring unmatched expertise and passion for public service innovation. I’m confident they’ll expand our capacity to transform government data use and management.”About Cloudwick: Cloudwick is a leading AWS Partner specializing in data analytics, cloud migrations, AI/ML, and digital transformation solutions. The company’s Amorphic Data Platform empowers government and enterprise clients alike to centralize, simplify, and automate data management—enabling real-time insights, improved service delivery, and innovation at scale. From SLED agencies to global enterprises, Cloudwick remains committed to leveraging the power of data for positive change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.