Award Winning Red Wine

Limited-edition Velvety Smooth Red Cab wins Silver at the San Diego Wine & Spirits Challenge with velvety smooth taste and a commitment to empowering women.

This award reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and community empowerment. Our Velvet Red is not just a wine; it’s a catalyst for positive change.” — — Tornabene Wine CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tornabene Wine is excited to announce that its innovative, limited-edition Red Cab has earned a Silver Award at the prestigious San Diego Wine & Spirits Challenge. This silver medal marks the second award for this exceptional red cab, affirming its excellence on the international stage.Carefully crafted to be velvety smooth, our Red Cab delivers a luxurious, robust taste experience with an elegant finish. Enhancing its appeal, 10% of all proceeds from Red Cab are donated to EmpowerHER Journey—a dedicated non-profit organization committed to empowering single mothers through education, training, and mentorship. EmpoweHER Journey’s mission is to break down barriers and provide the tools and resources single mothers need to thrive both personally and professionally.This award-winning red cab stands as a testament to Tornabene Wine’s innovative approach to winemaking and its dedication to quality and social responsibility.For further information, please contact:SheilaEmail: admin@adcorevisionagency.comWebsite: www.tornabenewine.com

