Avalue Medical-Grade Touch Panel PC HID-1337

Avalue HID-1337 medical-grade touchscreen panel PC

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), the global leader in industrial computing solutions, has launched 13-inch HID-1337 medical-grade touchscreen panel PC which complies with UL 60601-1, a safety benchmark for medical electrical equipment. With flexible utilization of medical data and images, HID-1337 enables real-time sharing of medical information and collaborative work, making it the ideal platform for smart integration of medical information. In light of accelerated development of telemedicine and PoC (point-of-care) diagnostics since the outbreak of COVID-19, and added urgency of an imminent super-aged world, healthcare systems must make the change from episodic care to providing preventive and long-term care, actively achieving age-inclusive and sustainable development. Such pressing need for advanced medical solutions is continuously reflected in the medical panel PC market. According to Global Growth Insights’ market survey report in the second half of 2024, the global market size for medical panel PC is estimated to be US$303 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$403 million in 2032, with a CAGR of 3.2%. The global medical panel PC market is booming as a result of rapid advancement in medical device technologies and growing demand for healthcare in the aftermath of the pandemic.However, medical touchscreen panel PCs are not without their challenges – stringent standards and regulations in the medical field, big data generated in the healthcare industry due to widespread application of AI and machine learning and interoperability of medical imaging data, and the need to meet user-specific requirements for security, privacy and reliability. For use as a healthcare core platform, Avalue touchscreen panel PC HID-1337 is built with 12th/13th-Gen IntelCore™ (Raptor Lake PS / Alder Lake PS) processor and IntelIrisXe graphics, providing unparalleled performance and energy efficiency, and real-time integration of information, streaming medical data and images. Compliant with the UL 60601-1 medical standard, the Avalue HID-1337 medical panel PC ensures that medical procedures are carried out safely. The HID-1337 medical panel PC meets the stringent requirements of the healthcare industry, its front panel is IP65 dustproof and waterproof, antibacterial coating prevents the transmission of bacteria, and the full-flat panel is easy to clean even with ordinary sterilizers or detergents, making it suitable for monitoring patient status in the operating room or intensive care unit.At the healthcare personnel and patient level, safety, convenience and user experience are equally important. Preventing patients’ private data from cybercrime is an imperative issue for healthcare providers worldwide. Integrating patient monitoring solution, Avalue HID-1337 has built-in TPM and RFID to ensure only authorized users can log in to the system, assisting system access, and providing security of data and control system. With a flexible and user-friendly operating interface, its PCAP multi-touch screen can be operated with medical gloves. Compliant with IEC-60601-1-8 requirements for alarm systems in medical electrical equipment, it features a three-color light indicator to quickly alert healthcare personnel of critical warnings. 5W speaker provides clearer audio alarms, ensuring unmistakable alerts and notifications even in a noisy healthcare environment. Integrating 2.5GbE gigabit Ethernet, Avalue HID-1337 provides faster and more reliable network connection. It can be connected to multiple healthcare monitoring equipment through USB 3.1 type C, providing real-time analysis and diagnosis with patient data, such as vital signs and blood oxygen saturation, enabling healthcare personnel to respond immediately so as to improve the outcome of critical care.Avalue 13-inch HID-1337 is a portable medical panel PC that is easy to install and highly mobile, making it suitable for hospital, ambulance or healthcare site with limited resources. For, instance, the compact and lightweight HID-1337 makes it easier to retrieve health records and medical charts in a space-constrained ward or medical shelving trolley. Designed for compactness, powerful functions and enhanced security, Avalue HID-1337 touchscreen digital healthcare system meets requirements of mobile diagnosis and treatment in modern healthcare. Furthermore, it performs remarkably well in medical data management and monitoring, high-resolution medical images and alarm function, making it ideal for applications such as medical training or simulation and critical life monitoring system.For more information, visit Avalue Website or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.