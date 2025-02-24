Submit Release
News Search

There were 213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,584 in the last 365 days.

Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion – First Drawing Winners! 

The winners of the Pink Panther Bonus Promotion’s first drawing held Thursday, Feb. 20 are from the following cities:

*$15,000: Tupelo, Miss.

*$10,000: New Albany, Miss.

*$5,000: Jackson, Miss.

*$100 digital gift card: Clinton, Miss.

*$100 digital gift card: Pearl, Miss.

*$100 digital gift card: Ellisville, Miss.

Winners will be notified via certified mail. 

Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion drawing entries are automatically entered into the 2nd Chance Promotional drawing at the game’s end for $100,000!

There are seven Bonus Promotion drawings left! The next drawing will be held Thursday, March 6. You have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 3 to enter your non-winning tickets. All non-winning entries will be entered into the eighth and final drawing on May 29. 

Prizes for the upcoming drawing again include: $15,000, $10,000, $5,000 and (3) $100 debit gift cards.

Visit our Pink Panther Diamond Tripler promo page for the complete breakdown of draw dates, prizes, rules, and more. And, as always, have fun y’all and play responsibly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion – First Drawing Winners! 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more