Independent Country Artist Tyler Rifley Releases Emotional New Single, “Breathe”

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising independent country artist Tyler Rifley is making waves with his latest single, “Breathe”—a heartfelt track that captures the emotional weight of fatherhood and the life-changing perspective it brings. Rifley, a self-produced singer-songwriter and co-owner of Midnight Sound Studio, has built his music career from the ground up, crafting a sound that blends modern country storytelling with polished, radio-ready production.“Breathe” is about one of the biggest moments of my life—becoming a father,” Rifley explains. “It gave me a whole new reason to push forward, and this song is a reflection of that journey.”A Story of Resilience & GrowthRifley’s path to music wasn’t typical. Growing up in the system and navigating life on his own at a young age, music became both an escape and a purpose. Now, as an independent artist, he’s proving that where you start doesn’t define where you’re headed.With “Breathe” gaining momentum on streaming platforms and YouTube, Rifley’s signature blend of raw emotion and crisp country production is connecting with listeners who appreciate real, lived-in stories told through music. The song features high-quality musicianship and a modern Nashville-inspired sound that sets him apart in the independent country music scene.Momentum & What’s Next for Tyler RifleyAs Rifley’s career gains traction, his work is attracting the attention of industry professionals, with respected session musicians contributing to his upcoming projects. While remaining fully independent, he continues to push boundaries, investing in top-tier production and making moves that position him for long-term success in country music.“Breathe” is just the beginning of what’s coming this year. I’m beyond excited for what’s ahead,” Rifley says.Listen to “Breathe” Now“Breathe” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms.🔹 Listen on Spotify Here: https://open.spotify.com/track/6wDV8Qk0L25s28b7PSoDiU?si=14a551c9b52d4eac For updates on new music and upcoming projects, follow Tyler Rifley on:🔹 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trifleyofficial 🔹TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@trifleyofficial 🔹 Website: https://www.midnightsoundstudios.com

