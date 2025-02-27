Ownify Taps Industry Expert Jonah Cave to Expand Investor Partnerships and Optimize Financial Models

Homeownership Reimagined™

New Addition Brings Decades Of Experience In Finance To Fast-Growing Fractional Ownership Platform

Jonah's expertise will help us structure and grow our investor value proposition. He will help guide our strategic initiatives, enabling Ownify to expand our footprint across growth markets.” — Frank Rohde, Founder and CEO of Ownify

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ownify , a fast-growing fractional homeownership platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Jonah Cave to its advisory board. With a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades in capital markets, alternative investments, and family office management, Cave will be instrumental in shaping Ownify’s future growth and innovation.Cave brings a wealth of expertise honed through leadership roles at some of the most respected institutions in finance, including Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, and UBS. As Senior Advisor, he will leverage his deep understanding of the investment landscape to help shape Ownify’s capital strategy and support the company’s growth plans. Having worked with both institutional and family office investors, Cave will enhance Ownify’s partnerships with capital providers and optimize the financial models that underpin the company’s fractional ownership offerings.“Jonah’s expertise will prove invaluable for helping Ownify grow during this critical period,” says Ownify CEO & Founder Frank Rohde. “His expertise in the capital markets will help us structure and grow our investor value proposition. Jonah will help guide our strategic initiatives, enabling Ownify to expand our footprint across growth markets.”Ownify is a leader in the fractional home ownership space, offering first-time homeowners an innovative pathway to homeownership. By enabling clients to partner with investors , Ownify lowers barriers to entry for aspiring homebuyers while offering fractional owners the opportunity to earn passive income.Ownify’s cutting-edge platform, expert team, and robust resources make homeownership more accessible than ever for buyers, investors, landlords, and businesses alike.“I truly believe in Ownify’s mission, and I’m eager to contribute to its growth,” says Cave. “The company is currently at a pivotal stage in its journey, and I am excited to see what the future holds for them.”Cave’s addition to the Ownify team underscores the company’s commitment to attracting top talent to drive efficiency and innovation, creating superior outcomes for clients.About OwnifyOwnify is an innovative fractional homeownership platform that leverages socially conscious capital to solve home affordability for first-time buyers while achieving strong returns for investors. The company makes it easier than ever for first-time buyers to own a home for a low down payment while also generating strong returns for fractional investors. The platform aims to use its innovative and flexible model to combat the housing affordability crisis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.