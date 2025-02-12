Grapevine Texas’ Historic Palace Arts Center Will Be Venue For Exclusive, Once-in-a-Lifetime Charity Event

Prestigious VIP Producer’s Circle Dinner & Live Q&A With Two Key Producers Of The King’s Speech – A Unique Celebration of Film, Community, and Impact

This is a wonderful opportunity to not only celebrate the journey of creating The King’s Speech but also to support a cause deeply intertwined with the film’s core themes and inspiration” — Joan Lane, Executive Producer: Development for The King's Speech

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A once-in-a-lifetime charity event will feature an exclusive screening of the Oscar-winning The King’s Speech, benefiting the National Stuttering Association . This intimate evening will include a captivating silent auction and a luxurious VIP Producer’s Circle Dinner, with a rare opportunity to engage in a live Q&A with Joan Lane and Simon Egan, two of the brilliant minds who helped bring this cinematic masterpiece to the big screen. The event is a unique, unforgettable celebration of creativity, community, and a powerful cause.The event will be held at the majestic Historic Palace Arts Center, a beautifully restored venue that perfectly complements the elegance and significance of this special evening. This iconic setting will provide an intimate and immersive atmosphere for guests to enjoy the exclusive screening, VIP dinner, and engaging discussions with the filmmakers behind The King’s Speech.“It’s truly an honor to be part of this event,” says Joan Lane, Producer. “This is a wonderful opportunity to not only celebrate the journey of creating The King’s Speech but also to support a cause deeply intertwined with the film’s core themes and inspiration. Simon and I are excited and humbled to share the behind-the-scenes story with such an engaged and passionate audience.”“It’s a privilege to support the NSA,” adds Simon Egan, Producer. “Hopefully we can inspire others with our experiences turning nightmares into dreams.”This extraordinary event offers attendees an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the creative journey behind this multi-award-winning film—all while championing a profoundly important cause.“We are beyond thrilled to be part of this special event,” says Tammy Flores, Executive Director of the National Stuttering Association. “Our motto is, ‘If you stutter, you’re not alone,’ and this film embodies that message in a powerful way. It has left a lasting impact on our community, and we are honored to share it in such an intimate and meaningful setting.”The silent auction will showcase an exciting selection of exclusive items. All proceeds from the auction will directly support the National Stuttering Association’s mission, making a meaningful impact in the lives of those who stutter.Event Details:Location: The Historic Palace Arts Center, 300 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051Date: Friday, February 28, 2025Time: 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM5:00 PM – Doors Open5:30 PM – Silent Auction Begins6:30 PM – Producer’s Circle Dinner (Limited Seating)8:00 PM – Exclusive Screening of The King’s Speech10:00 PM – Post-Movie Q&A with Special Guests Joan Lane and Simon Egan“We are honored to sponsor this incredible event and contribute to the meaningful impact it will have,” says Judy Gaman, CEO of Executive Medicine of Texas , a proud lead sponsor and event organizer. “This promises to be an unforgettable evening—one that not only celebrates the artistry of The King’s Speech but also uplifts and supports a truly important cause.”This event has gained much support from the wider community. The Texas Speech-Language-Hearing Association (TSHA) has applauded the event and is supporting it through promotion to their members.Ticket Information:Standard Ticket: $100 per couple (Includes screening and post-movie Q&A)VIP Producer’s Circle Ticket: $200 (Includes access to the Producer’s Circle dinner, screening, and Q&A)Table for 8: $1,500 (Includes seating for eight at the Producer’s Circle dinner and screening)Those interested in learning more or purchasing tickets can visit the official event page at www.kingspeechevent.com About the National Stuttering AssociationThe National Stuttering Association is a nationwide non-profit organization that provides education, empowerment, and a sense of belonging for individuals who stutter. In addition to local support groups and annual conferences, the organization is committed to public education and advancing research in the field of stuttering.About The King’s SpeechThe King’s Speech is an Academy Award-winning historical drama starring Colin Firth. First released in 2010, the film went on to receive 12 Academy Award nominations, winning four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay, and it remains the most successful independent British film of all time, grossing $450M worldwide. The film tells the inspiring true story of King George VI’s battle with a speech impediment and his journey to find his voice with the help of a speech therapist.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.