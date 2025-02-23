New England Disabled Sports Hosts their Biggest Fundraiser of the Year

NEDS Gala, March 15

LINCOLN, NH, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New England Disabled Sports (NEDS) will be hosting their Breaking Boundaries Gala on Saturday, March 15th at RiverWalk Resort in Lincoln. The event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds benefitting their ongoing mission of providing sports and recreation to those affected by disabilities. The Gala will feature both live and silent auctions, delicious food prepared and served by Chef Joe’s Catering, and live music by the Conniption Fits, bringing 80’s and 90’s party rock to the RiverWalk Grand Ballroom.

The event traditionally brings together the Lincoln and surrounding communities for an evening of fun, socializing, dancing and the excitement of bidding on some unique auction items. This year’s auctions will feature Boston Celtics club seat tickets, Taylor Swift memorabilia, various artwork, a trip to Nashville, Tennessee and much more. There will also be online auction items, with bidding open to everyone, from March 12-19 on their website.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back our biggest, most exciting fundraising event to the Lincoln community” explains Terry MacDonald, Managing Director of NEDS. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for community members, volunteers, donors and sponsors to gather for a night of fun and celebration. But the real winners will be the hundreds of veterans, kids and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities who benefit from our adaptive sports programs each year. If you’ve seen some of our incredible volunteers and their student-athletes out on the slopes and wondered how you can help, now’s the time to do so!”

Tickets for the Gala can be purchased on their website at www.nedisabledsports.org/event/gala/.

VIP tickets, which include early admission and an exclusive wine tasting event at Seven Birches Winery are already sold out. Doors open at 6pm for the general public, with VIP admission starting at 5pm. Those who cannot attend but still wish to donate can visit the Donate page on their website at www.nedisabledsports.org

New England Disabled Sports is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization started in 1987 and headquartered at Loon Mountain and Bretton Woods resorts in New Hampshire. They rely on generous donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations to provide adaptive equipment and instruction in skiing, golf, cycling, water sports and racquet sports to thousands of individuals living with disabilities. Today the NEDS community has grown to include over 200 dedicated, highly trained volunteers instructing student-athletes in over 3,000 lessons annually.

