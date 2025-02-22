When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 22, 2025 FDA Publish Date: February 23, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Lyons Magnus LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Frozen supplemental shakes

Company Announcement

FRESNO, Calif. – February 22, 2025 – Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling 4 oz. Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Lyons Magnus is taking this action in response to a recall of the products by their manufacturer, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. (“Prairie Farms”) from the Prairie Farms facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Lyons Magnus handled distribution of the recalled products, which were manufactured and supplied to Lyons Magnus by Prairie Farms. The recalled products were distributed primarily to long-term care facilities and were not available for retail sale. As soon as Lyons Magnus learned of the issue, it took immediate action to halt the purchase of all products from the affected Prairie Farms facility, notify customers, and ensure that impacted products were removed from distribution nationally. Lyons Magnus’ utmost concern is protecting consumers.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and packed in 4 oz. cartons under the Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brand names. The top of the carton has printing that identifies the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products. A chart listing all recalled products is provided below.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with Prairie Farms, Sysco, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been 38 illnesses associated with the strain of Listeria monocytogenes that may have contaminated these products, including 11 deaths.

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should quarantine the recalled products. Consumers with questions may visit the Lyons Magnus website at ***.lyonsmagnus.com for more information or contact us at frozenshakerecall@lyonsmagnus.com.

The recalled products are:

Key Item Number Product Name BB (Best By) 1 1733 ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake 022125 to 022126 2 1734 ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake 022125 to 022126 3 1735 ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake 022125 to 022126 4 1736 ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA 022125 to 022126 5 1737 ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA 022125 to 022126 6 1747 ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake Plus 022125 to 022126 7 1749 ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake Plus 022125 to 022126 8 1754 ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake Plus 022125 to 022126 9 1844 ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA 022125 to 022126 10 3633 ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA 022125 to 022126 11 3338 Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake 022125 to 022126 12 3339 Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake 022125 to 022126 13 3340 Imperial Frozen Strawberry Shake 022125 to 022126 14 3341 Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA 15 3342 Imperial Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA 16 3364 Imperial Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA 17 3699 Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA

About Lyons Magnus

A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus’ expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons brand products.

Contacts

Aaron Palash / Spencer Hoffman / Catherine Simon Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

FDA Outbreak Investigation