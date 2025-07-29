When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 29, 2025 FDA Publish Date: July 30, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Cans contain alcohol Company Name: High Noon Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

MODESTO, CA, July 29, 2025 – High Noon is recalling two production lots of High Noon Beach Variety packs (12-pack/12 fluid ounce cans). Some of these packs contain cans that are filled with High Noon vodka seltzer alcohol and are mislabeled as CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™ Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition with a silver top. Consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion.

No illnesses or adverse events have been reported for this recall to date.

Product Details: This labeling error is confined to the two lots listed below:

Product Description Retail UPC Lot Codes Product Images High Noon Beach

Variety Packs

High Noon UPC:

085000040065 L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to

L CCC 17JL25 23:59



L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to

L CCC 18JL25 03:00



Lot Codes are on the

exterior of the 12-pack.

See below: See Image Below CELSIUS ASTRO

VIBE Energy Drink,

Sparkling Blue

Razz Edition

CELSIUS UPC

8 89392 00134 1 L CCB

02JL25 2:55 to

L CCB

02JL25 3:11



The lot codes are

lasered on the

bottom of the can. See Image Below

This recall is exclusively for the affected High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs with the lot codes listed above, which were shipped to distributors in FL, MI, NY, OH, OK, SC, VA & WI. Distributors shipped product to retailers in FL, NY, OH, SC, VA & WI. Product was shipped between July 21, 2025 – July 23, 2025.

Even if not purchased in a High Noon Beach Variety pack, consumers should be advised to ensure their CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition does not contain the lot codes (L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11), prior to consuming.

Consumers are advised to dispose of the CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition cans with the impacted lot codes (L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11) and not consume the liquid. High Noon Beach Variety packs with different lot codes than above are not affected by this recall and are safe to consume.

The recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty CELSIUS cans to High Noon.

As a reminder, consumers are advised to dispose of the CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition silver lid cans with the impacted lot codes (L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11) and not consume the liquid.

Consumers who have purchased the identified High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs or mislabeled CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition (with lot codes: L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11), should contact High Noon Consumer Relations at consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com to get more information on next steps, including refunds.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.