Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Allergens
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Undeclared Allergen – Egg

Company Name:
Hillside Orchard Farms
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Product Description:

Product Description

Company Announcement

Tiger GA – July 28, 2025 – Hillside Orchard Farms is recalling various flavors of their 23oz Fruit Breads & 7.5 oz Fritters due to an undeclared allergen of Egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

On July 17, 2025, during an investigation by the FDA, the firm was made aware that the label failed to include the allergen egg had been left of the label during a reprint of the labels.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

PRODUCT 

SIZE 

LOT/MFG
CODES

USE BY DATE 

Apple Bread

23 oz

1001

All dates through 07/23/2025

Peach Bread

23 oz

1002

All dates through 07/23/2025

Strawberry Bread

23 oz

1011

All dates through 07/23/2025

Cinnamon Pecan Bread

23 oz

1012

All dates through 07/23/2025

Blueberry Bread

23 oz

1013

All dates through 07/23/2025

Blackberry Bread

23 oz

1014

All dates through 07/23/2025

Banana Nut Bread

23 oz

1016

All dates through 07/23/2025

Cheese Bread

23 oz

1017

All dates through 07/23/2025

Jalapeno Cheese Bread

23 oz

1018

All dates through 07/23/2025

Apple Fritters

7.5 oz

1051

All dates through 07/23/2025

Peach Fritters

7.5 oz

1052

All dates through 07/23/2025

Strawberry Fritters

7.5 oz

1061

All dates through 07/23/2025

Cinnamon Pecan Fritters

7.5 oz

1062

All dates through 07/23/2025

Blueberry Fritters

7.5 oz

1063

All dates through 07/23/2025

Blackberry Fritters

7.5 oz

1064

All dates through 07/23/2025

Recalled products can be identified from the attached photos.

The products were distributed between November 18, 2024 - July 16, 2025. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in farm markets and roadside stands located in the States of: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Kiley Mitcham Houston, VP Operations Hillside Orchard Farms at 706-782-4995, Monday to Friday 8:30-5 EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:
Kiley Mitcham Houston, VP Operations Hillside Orchard Farms 706-782-4995
706-782-4995