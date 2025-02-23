Ayodeji Razaq Honoured as Marketing & Communications Leader at Forty Under 40 Africa Awards 2025

Ayodeji Razaq recieving the award

Ayodeji Razaq wins Forty Under 40 Africa Awards 2025 in Marketing & Communications, recognizing his impact on media, branding, and storytelling across Africa.

It is a profound honour to be recognised among Africa’s most dynamic young leaders. This award is a personal achievement and a reflection of the incredible work being done at RED For Africa and TPC.” — Ayodeji

AFRICA, AFRICA, NIGERIA, February 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayodeji Razaq, CEO of RED Media Africa, has won the Marketing and Communications category at the prestigious 2025 Forty Under 40 Africa Awards. The ceremony celebrated Africa’s brightest young leaders on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the luxurious Sofitel Nile El Gezirah in Cairo, Egypt.

His victory came in a highly competitive field against a distinguished lineup of nominees, including Chioma Nwaorie (CHAVE Group—Cabo Verde), Michael Mbulelo Ncube (Kahwani Africa—South Africa), and Kudzai Milton Murongazvombo (National Foods Holdings Limited—Zimbabwe). This latest recognition further affirms his remarkable contributions to the marketing and communications industry across Africa and beyond.

As the CEO of RED for Africa (RED MEDIA AFRICA) and Co-Founder of The People Company Group, Ayodeji has played a pivotal role in shaping the African media, communications, and branding landscape. His leadership extends to The subsidiaries of The People Company: Riquesa Africa, a leading experiential and activation company with operations in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, and Duo Agency, a cutting-edge digital and tech-driven marketing agency. He has brought complex ideas to life through his visionary approach and spearheaded impactful campaigns that have elevated brands across multiple industries.

Reflecting on the award, Ayodeji expressed gratitude, saying, “It is a profound honour to be recognised among Africa’s most dynamic young leaders. This award is a personal achievement and a reflection of the incredible work being done at RED For Africa and The People Company Group. This is a tribute to my extraordinary team, whose creativity, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence continue to push the boundaries of marketing and communications across the continent and beyond.

Founded by Richard Abbey Jnr, the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards celebrate young, dynamic entrepreneurs and professionals making a significant impact in their industries. Some of the notable 2025 winners across various categories include:

● Zama Winnie Mbali Ngcobo (WMN Attorneys Inc.) – South Africa: Founder and Managing Partner of a multi-award-winning commercial law firm, recognised for her expertise in construction law and her dedication to community-driven initiatives.

● Abiola Metilelu (PressPayNg) – Nigeria: CEO of PressPayNg, a groundbreaking fintech platform revolutionising access to education financing across Africa.

● Jamie Thurston Wyngaard (Loop) – South Africa: A serial entrepreneur and thought leader driving tech-powered solutions through innovation and design thinking.

● Ogwal Joseph (Agro Supply) – Uganda: A visionary agricultural entrepreneur revolutionising agribusiness and empowering smallholder farmers in Uganda.

● Sharai Zinyemba (Apex Procurement Specialists Pty Ltd) – South Africa: Founder of Apex Procurement Specialists, a leader in sourcing, procurement, and export solutions across Africa.

Ayodeji Razaq’s recognition at the 2025 Forty Under 40 Africa Awards reinforces his status as a pioneer in the marketing and communications industry. His commitment to storytelling, brand elevation and innovation continues to shape Africa’s media and business landscape, inspiring the next generation of industry leaders.

Ayodeji Razaq is a seasoned Marketing Communications Specialist with over a decade of experience driving impactful brand solutions. As co-founder of The People Company—home to Riquesa Africa and Duo—he has spearheaded results-driven campaigns for global names such as Google, and Johnson & Johnson. In 2022, Ayodeji became the first non-founder Group CEO of RED.



