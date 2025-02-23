Submit Release
News Search

There were 86 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,497 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

AZERBAIJAN, February 23 - 23 February 2025, 11:52

Esteemed Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana – Republic Day.

This year marks a significant milestone as our countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over the past years, the friendly ties formed between Azerbaijan and Guyana have created favorable opportunities for the development of our cooperation. I believe that by effectively utilizing these opportunities, we can, through our joint efforts, further expand our bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as our cooperation based on mutual interests, for the benefit of our peoples.

On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 20 February 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more