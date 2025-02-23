To His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

Esteemed Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana – Republic Day.

This year marks a significant milestone as our countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over the past years, the friendly ties formed between Azerbaijan and Guyana have created favorable opportunities for the development of our cooperation. I believe that by effectively utilizing these opportunities, we can, through our joint efforts, further expand our bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as our cooperation based on mutual interests, for the benefit of our peoples.

On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 20 February 2025