CWV Book Corner, February: Air Force Veteran Ericka E. Kelly

This month’s Center for Women Veterans Book Corner author is Air Force Veteran Ericka E. Kelly, who wrote “Take Charge of Your Military Transition.”

Kelly was the 17th Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Air Force Reserve Command and the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the Air Force Reserve. Under that role, she represented the highest enlisted executive level of leadership in the military. She advised the commander on all issues regarding the readiness, training, welfare, morale, and proper utilization and progress of more than 74,000 civilians and enlisted/officer active duty and Reserve Citizen Airmen serving at more than 60 military bases worldwide. She also directed the Reserve Forces and represented their interests at all levels of government, other military branches, and in joint strategic and operational war-fighting environments.

Take Charge of Your Military Transition guides Veterans through strategies for cultivating a growth mindset, embracing change and setting achievable goals for post-military life. It delves into learning clear and concise communication styles, especially yours. It also provides practical strategies for expanding your professional network and cultivating meaningful connections with mentors and coaches. You’ll explore techniques for self-discovery, assess your values and passions, and align your career path with your purpose.

CWV spoke with Kelly about her service and her writing.

Can you share a brief background of your military experience, including your branch of service, years served, and any notable positions or deployments?

United States Air Force, 1987 to 2019 (32 years).xDeployed to Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and twice in support of Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom.

I’ve worked as the Command Chief Master Sergeant, Air Force Reserve Command, 2016 – 2019; at Pentagon; Robins AFB, GA; as Command Chief Master Sergeant, Air Force Reserve Command, 2014 – 2016, at 349th Air Mobility Wing, Travis AFB, CA; as Command Chief Master Sergeant, Air Force Reserve Command, 2010 – 2014, at 452d Air Mobility Wing, March ARB, CA; as Squadron Superintendent, Air Force Reserve Command, 2007 – 2010, at 452d Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, March ARB, CA.

What inspired you to write a book and share your story as a woman Veteran?

As a female Veteran with 32 years of service in the Air Force, my military transition was a daunting but exciting new chapter in my life. It might look like trading in my uniform for civilian attire, but it also represented the culmination of years of dedication and service to my country. The transition involved adapting to a new routine, finding a new sense of purpose and discovering opportunities to continue positively impacting the civilian world. For me, it was exploring various career paths that aligned with my skills and experiences while also focusing on self-care and reconnecting with loved ones.

Even though transitioning from military to civilian life can be challenging, I am confident that my years of service have equipped me with the resilience and determination to succeed in any endeavor. It might look like taking the valuable lessons and skills I learned in the Air Force and applying them to new roles, whether it be in leadership, problem-solving, or adaptability. As a female Veteran, my transition might also involve mentoring and advocating for other women who are navigating the same journey, inspiring them to embrace their unique strengths and experiences as they transition to civilian life. Ultimately, the transition might look like a new beginning filled with endless possibilities and opportunities to continue positively impacting the world.

How has your military background influenced your writing style and the themes you explore in your work?

My military background has greatly influenced my writing style and the themes that I explore. The military instilled in me a disciplined mindset, a strong work ethic and the ability to adapt to different situations. These aspects of my military experience are often reflected in my writing, as I often focus on the themes of transition, self-growth and development. Whether it’s through personal anecdotes or fictional stories, I aim to inspire others to push through challenges and strive for personal growth.

I aim to be inspirational and motivational in my writing style. I use my military experiences as a source of inspiration for my readers, often incorporating stories of resilience, perseverance and triumph. I strive to share messages of hope and encouragement while providing practical advice for navigating life’s obstacles. My writing style is straightforward and sincere, focusing on uplifting and empowering my audience. Whether I’m writing about my own experiences or sharing insights on personal development, my goal is to inspire others to live their best lives and overcome any challenges they may face.

How do you hope your book will impact other women Veterans, active duty service members, and the general public?

As a military Veteran, I have seen and experienced it all when transitioning from a military career to civilian life. My book is a guide for transitioning military members who are seeking clarity and guidance during this pivotal time in their lives.

I wrote this book to provide a different roadmap for military members, women and men, who want to transition well from their military careers and find incredible civilian opportunities. With her extensive experience and knowledge, I aim to empower her readers to navigate this transition with confidence and determination. The book is the perfect resource to help military members and the public understand the transition journey.

What role do you think storytelling and literature play in fostering understanding and support for the women Veteran’s community?

Storytelling and literature have the power to bring the experiences of women Veterans to life, allowing others to gain a deeper understanding of their unique challenges and triumphs. Through the power of storytelling, women Veterans can share their personal narratives, shedding light on the realities of their service and the hurdles they have faced upon returning home. Literature provides a platform for these stories to be heard and shared, fostering empathy and understanding within the broader community. By highlighting the voices of women Veterans through storytelling and literature, we have the opportunity to create a more supportive environment for these individuals, ultimately leading to a greater sense of solidarity and respect for their experiences.

Furthermore, storytelling and literature allow women Veterans to inspire others within their community and beyond, providing a source of empowerment and encouragement. Through the power of words, women Veterans can connect with each other and with those who seek to understand their journey, ultimately fostering a sense of unity and support. By harnessing the power of storytelling and literature, we can shine a light on the experiences of women Veterans, ensuring that their voices are heard and their contributions are acknowledged.

Can you share a memorable experience or anecdote from your time in the military that has had a lasting impact on your life and writing?

As a Major Command Chief and the Senior Advisor to the Chief of the Air Force Reserve Component, I was always in the thick of it. The year was 2017, and retirement was creeping closer, just a couple of years away. People kept telling me to start thinking about life after the military, but I was so caught up in my duties that I didn’t pay much attention to their advice. I was working crazy long hours, barely taking any time off and fully committed to my military responsibilities. The mission always came first.

As retirement neared, I started feeling the pressure building. I knew I hadn’t prepared enough for this major transition. It felt like the military system had left me behind, and suddenly I realized I wasn’t mentally ready to leave the Air Force. The months leading up to my retirement were filled with anxiety and uncertainty and I felt like I was scrambling to catch up and take care of everything I needed to do for myself and my family.

It took about a year to fix my retirement pay, and instead of being frustrated about the delay I chose to reframe my perspective. I convinced myself that it was a gift from me to the Air Force, a final display of dedication and sacrifice.

After this tough period, I slowly began to find a sense of closure and peace. I decided to move on and create a new path for myself. I started my own coaching business to help others navigate the complex transition from military to civilian life. I also learned the importance of asking for help and reaching out to experts and friends. Through this journey, I learned a valuable lesson: it is okay to take care of yourself. I now strive to impart this wisdom to others facing similar challenges.

Looking back, I’m grateful for all the lessons learned and the growth that has come from it. My retirement from the Air Force wasn’t just an end—it was a new beginning. It marked the start of a new chapter filled with opportunities, personal growth and the chance to make a positive impact differently. And I can’t wait to see what’s next.

What advice do you have for other women Veterans or active duty service members who may be considering writing about their experiences?

My advice would be to speak from the heart. Your experiences and perspectives are unique and valuable, and sharing them can be incredibly empowering for you and others who may relate to your story. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable and authentic in your writing; this can resonate deeply with readers and create a genuine connection. Additionally, take the time to reflect on your experiences and find the core message or lesson that you want to convey. Whether it’s resilience, leadership or the importance of community, having a clear purpose in your writing can make your message even more impactful.

Another piece of advice is to find a supportive community of fellow writers, especially other women Veterans or service members. Surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals who understand your experiences can provide valuable feedback, encouragement and a sense of solidarity. Sharing your writing with this community can also open doors to collaboration, publication or advocacy opportunities, allowing you to amplify your voice and reach a wider audience. Ultimately, writing about your experiences as a woman in the military can inspire others and contribute to a greater understanding and appreciation of the diverse perspectives within the armed forces. Embrace the power of your voice and know that your story matters.

How has writing this book helped you?

As a female Veteran, writing a book about the transition from the military has allowed me to reflect on my journey and the challenges I faced. I realized how crucial it is to maintain a positive attitude and be intentional about moving forward. I wanted to share my experiences and insights to inspire and uplift others who may be going through a similar transition. My hope is that by sharing my story, I can offer guidance and encouragement to those who may be feeling lost or uncertain about their next steps after leaving the military.

Helping people has always been my purpose, a philosophy I strive to live by every day. I firmly believe in the importance of giving more than I receive, and I am committed to making a positive impact in the lives of others. Through my writing, I aim to spread a message of hope and resilience and to empower others to overcome their challenges. I want to remind people that they can achieve greatness and that they can overcome any obstacles they may face with the right mindset and determination. My writing style is intended to be inspirational, as I want to touch the hearts and souls of those who read my words and leave them feeling motivated and inspired.

Are you a woman Veteran author, or do you know of one?

If so, please visit the Center for Women Veterans website to find out more information. If you have further questions, contact the CWV Outreach Program Manager Michelle Terry at 00W@VA.Gov.