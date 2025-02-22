Submit Release
News Search

There were 110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,530 in the last 365 days.

Four Names Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

NEBRASKA, February 22 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Four Names Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District provided the following four names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Joseph L. Howard, Michael W. Jensen, David M. Wear, all of Omaha, and Phillip K. Kleine of Elkhorn.

The Fourth Judicial District consists of Douglas County. The judicial vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Jeffrey L. Marcuzzo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Four Names Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more