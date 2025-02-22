NEBRASKA, February 22 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Four Names Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District provided the following four names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Joseph L. Howard, Michael W. Jensen, David M. Wear, all of Omaha, and Phillip K. Kleine of Elkhorn.

The Fourth Judicial District consists of Douglas County. The judicial vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Jeffrey L. Marcuzzo.