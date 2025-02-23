NEBRASKA, February 23 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple

Gov. Pillen Reacts to EPA Confirmation to Keep Date for Implementation of E15 Access

LINOLN, NE – Reassuring news this week for Nebraska motorists and corn growers. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has confirmed its intent to uphold the current April 28, 2025 implementation date for year-round access to E15. Nebraska is among eight states that had long been fighting a summertime ban on the higher ethanol blend. Last year, the EPA issued its final rule, a significant win for Nebraska and other ethanol-producing states.

“Nebraska is in a leading position to reap the benefits of E-15, both from the production as well as the consumer side. This is a significant step forward in growing our state’s ag and biofuels economy,” said Gov. Pillen.

In a release from the EPA, Administrator Lee Zeldin stated: “Today’s decision underscores EPA’s commitment to consumer access to E15 while ensuring a smooth transition for fuel suppliers and refiners.”