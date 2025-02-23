Gov. Pillen Reacts to EPA Confirmation to Keep Date for Implementation of E15 Access
NEBRASKA, February 23 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov. Pillen Reacts to EPA Confirmation to Keep Date for Implementation of E15 Access
LINOLN, NE – Reassuring news this week for Nebraska motorists and corn growers. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has confirmed its intent to uphold the current April 28, 2025 implementation date for year-round access to E15. Nebraska is among eight states that had long been fighting a summertime ban on the higher ethanol blend. Last year, the EPA issued its final rule, a significant win for Nebraska and other ethanol-producing states.
“Nebraska is in a leading position to reap the benefits of E-15, both from the production as well as the consumer side. This is a significant step forward in growing our state’s ag and biofuels economy,” said Gov. Pillen.
In a release from the EPA, Administrator Lee Zeldin stated: “Today’s decision underscores EPA’s commitment to consumer access to E15 while ensuring a smooth transition for fuel suppliers and refiners.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.