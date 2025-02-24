Josh Goldfarb joins Forthright Technology Partners

Joshua Goldfarb

Joshua Goldfarb joins Forthright Technology Partners as Director of Sales Operations

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Technology Partners, an award-winning provider of modern, secure, and compliant IT solutions, is excited to announce that Joshua Goldfarb has joined the organization as Director of Sales Operations.

Goldfarb has 25 years of experience in the technology sector and possesses a diverse understanding of IT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and AI. Passionate about exceeding client expectations, Joshua is known for his competitive edge in sales, which has consistently made him a Top Producer, achieving multi-million-dollar results since the inception of his career.

“I’m really excited to have Josh onboard,” said Rory Sanchez, CEO of Forthright Technology Partners. “We first met about 17 years ago when Josh joined our sales team at SLPowers and I watched him become a powerhouse during our together years at True Digital Security. His values are very much in line with those of Forthright and will be a great contributor to our team.”

Joshua attributes his success to always being collaborative with his team members, vendor partners, and clients. He excels at overcoming challenges by bringing together engineers, service delivery experts, and those with subject matter expertise to effectively communicate client needs and produce the required outcomes. Goldfarb said he was thrilled to be joining a team of seasoned professionals who are known for honoring commitments and delivering value at every client interaction.

About Forthright Technology Partners

Forthright is a Microsoft Modern Solutions Provider focused on taking a security-first approach to Microsoft Azure, CoPilot, SharePoint and other Microsoft M365 Cloud Native technologies. Going beyond traditional managed IT & cybersecurity services, Forthright helps drive business growth by way of automation and AI, digital adoption, and business optimization. Forthright’s top vendor partnerships include Citrix, Fortinet, Microsoft, Todyl, and WatchGuard.

For more information, visit www.forthright.com

