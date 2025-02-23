Feb 7, 2025 - Natchez, MS

Contact:

Tuwanna N. Williams

Director, Workforce Development

(601) 597-3093

Twilliams@natchez.ms.us

www.natchezworkforce.com

Mississippi Coding Academies, City of Natchez, Natchez Workforce

Development, Alcorn State University, and Copiah-Lincoln Community

College Partner to Launch Miss-Lou Coding Academy

Natchez, MS— The Mississippi Coding Academies, in partnership with the City of Natchez,

Natchez Workforce Development, Alcorn State University, and Copiah-Lincoln Community

College, proudly announces the launch of the state’s fifth coding academy in Natchez, MS. This

innovative initiative will deliver cutting-edge computer science and coding education to the local

workforce, solidifying Natchez’s role as a hub for technological advancement and workforce

development.

"We are so excited about being chosen to host Mississippi's fifth Coding Academy in Natchez.

This is a great partnership between our Natchez-Adams County Department of Workforce

Development, Alcorn State University, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, and the other four

Coding Academies of Mississippi. Very soon, citizens aged 18 and up will have access to free

training in a highly lucrative business field—Information Technology. This education will not

only be free of charge, but it will also be open to anyone desiring to make a positive step forward

in a field that is quickly becoming one of the highest-paying and most rewarding professions in

our country. Great things are happening in Natchez!" said Mayor Dan Gibson.

Recruitment Now Open for Second Cohort

Natchez Workforce Development is actively recruiting students for the academy’s second cohort,

which begins the first week of July 2025 and concludes in December 2025. Aspiring coders from

Natchez and surrounding areas are encouraged to apply and take a significant step toward a

rewarding career in technology.

Meanwhile, classes for the first cohort are already underway at Copiah-Lincoln Community

College’s Natchez campus. "We are very grateful to Co-Lin for accommodating our coding

students while renovations are being completed at Alcorn State University’s Natchez campus,

where classes were originally planned to be held. Once renovations are complete, we will

transition classes back to Alcorn," said Lakitsha Rogers, Workforce Development Coordinator.

To register for the Miss-Lou Coding Academy and for more information, visit

https://natchezworkforce.com/resources/#certifications.

A Transformative Opportunity for Workforce Development

“We are thrilled to be able to offer workforce training in the fastest-growing industry in the

United States, information technology coupled with artificial intelligence (AI)!” said Tuwanna

N. Williams, Director of Workforce Development. “As we continue to work diligently to grow

and enhance the job readiness skills of our local workforce, we look forward to working with our

local employers to place our graduates in meaningful, impactful roles.”

The Miss-Lou Coding Academy represents a transformative investment in the region’s future,

creating a pipeline of tech talent ready to meet the needs of businesses and industries locally and

beyond. This initiative underscores the collective commitment of Mississippi Coding Academies,

the City of Natchez, Natchez Workforce Development, Alcorn State University, and Copiah-

Lincoln Community College to empower individuals and strengthen the local economy through

technology-driven education and career development.



Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The community is invited to the MCA-Miss-Lou Coding Academy Ribbon Cutting

Ceremony on February 18, 2025, at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Multi-purpose

Room, 11 Co-Lin Circle, Natchez, MS 39120.



About the Mississippi Coding Academies

The Mississippi Coding Academies is a non-profit organization dedicated to bridging the digital

skills gap and creating economic opportunities for Mississippians through immersive, hands-on

coding education. The organization has successfully launched several academies across the state,

helping graduates secure employment in high-demand tech fields.

For more information about Natchez Workforce Development and its programs, please

visit https://natchezworkforce.com or email at twilliams@natchez.ms.us

# # #