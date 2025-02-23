Feb 7, 2025 - Natchez, MS
Contact:
Tuwanna N. Williams
Director, Workforce Development
(601) 597-3093
Twilliams@natchez.ms.us
www.natchezworkforce.com
Mississippi Coding Academies, City of Natchez, Natchez Workforce
Development, Alcorn State University, and Copiah-Lincoln Community
College Partner to Launch Miss-Lou Coding Academy
Natchez, MS— The Mississippi Coding Academies, in partnership with the City of Natchez,
Natchez Workforce Development, Alcorn State University, and Copiah-Lincoln Community
College, proudly announces the launch of the state’s fifth coding academy in Natchez, MS. This
innovative initiative will deliver cutting-edge computer science and coding education to the local
workforce, solidifying Natchez’s role as a hub for technological advancement and workforce
development.
"We are so excited about being chosen to host Mississippi's fifth Coding Academy in Natchez.
This is a great partnership between our Natchez-Adams County Department of Workforce
Development, Alcorn State University, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, and the other four
Coding Academies of Mississippi. Very soon, citizens aged 18 and up will have access to free
training in a highly lucrative business field—Information Technology. This education will not
only be free of charge, but it will also be open to anyone desiring to make a positive step forward
in a field that is quickly becoming one of the highest-paying and most rewarding professions in
our country. Great things are happening in Natchez!" said Mayor Dan Gibson.
Recruitment Now Open for Second Cohort
Natchez Workforce Development is actively recruiting students for the academy’s second cohort,
which begins the first week of July 2025 and concludes in December 2025. Aspiring coders from
Natchez and surrounding areas are encouraged to apply and take a significant step toward a
rewarding career in technology.
Meanwhile, classes for the first cohort are already underway at Copiah-Lincoln Community
College’s Natchez campus. "We are very grateful to Co-Lin for accommodating our coding
students while renovations are being completed at Alcorn State University’s Natchez campus,
where classes were originally planned to be held. Once renovations are complete, we will
transition classes back to Alcorn," said Lakitsha Rogers, Workforce Development Coordinator.
To register for the Miss-Lou Coding Academy and for more information, visit
https://natchezworkforce.com/resources/#certifications.
A Transformative Opportunity for Workforce Development
“We are thrilled to be able to offer workforce training in the fastest-growing industry in the
United States, information technology coupled with artificial intelligence (AI)!” said Tuwanna
N. Williams, Director of Workforce Development. “As we continue to work diligently to grow
and enhance the job readiness skills of our local workforce, we look forward to working with our
local employers to place our graduates in meaningful, impactful roles.”
The Miss-Lou Coding Academy represents a transformative investment in the region’s future,
creating a pipeline of tech talent ready to meet the needs of businesses and industries locally and
beyond. This initiative underscores the collective commitment of Mississippi Coding Academies,
the City of Natchez, Natchez Workforce Development, Alcorn State University, and Copiah-
Lincoln Community College to empower individuals and strengthen the local economy through
technology-driven education and career development.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The community is invited to the MCA-Miss-Lou Coding Academy Ribbon Cutting
Ceremony on February 18, 2025, at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Multi-purpose
Room, 11 Co-Lin Circle, Natchez, MS 39120.
About the Mississippi Coding Academies
The Mississippi Coding Academies is a non-profit organization dedicated to bridging the digital
skills gap and creating economic opportunities for Mississippians through immersive, hands-on
coding education. The organization has successfully launched several academies across the state,
helping graduates secure employment in high-demand tech fields.
For more information about Natchez Workforce Development and its programs, please
visit https://natchezworkforce.com or email at twilliams@natchez.ms.us
# # #