White Orchid Counseling Expands Access to Mental Health Services with Sliding Scale Fees and New Intern Program

Affordable mental health care is now within reach—White Orchid Counseling introduces sliding scale fees and services from supervised intern therapists.

Mental health care should be accessible to everyone. Our new sliding scale and intern services ensure more people get the support they need, regardless of financial barriers or circumstances.” — Johanna Kasperski

ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Orchid Counseling is proud to announce two new initiatives aimed at making quality mental health care more accessible to the community. Beginning this month, the practice will offer a sliding scale fee structure and introduce services provided by highly trained intern therapists under professional supervision.These changes reflect White Orchid Counseling’s ongoing commitment to providing compassionate and affordable mental health support for everyone, regardless of financial circumstances.Mental health care should never be a luxury. By offering a sliding scale and welcoming interns into our team, we’re ensuring that more individuals and families can receive the support they need without financial barriers getting in the way.How This Benefits the Community:Sliding Scale Services: Clients now have the opportunity to pay for services based on their income and financial situation, ensuring that therapy remains affordable for all income levels.Intern Therapists: Supervised by experienced licensed professionals, our interns bring fresh perspectives and the latest in therapeutic techniques while offering a more budget-friendly option for clients.This initiative allows White Orchid Counseling to serve a broader range of clients while providing valuable hands-on training for future mental health professionals.About White Orchid Counseling:We are a compassionate group of therapists providing a wide range of counseling services. White Orchid Counseling is built on the belief that healing is a deeply personal journey. Our goal is to provide: Compassionate Support: Fostering a safe, non-judgmental space. Innovative Therapies: Including EMDR, play therapy, and other evidence-based techniques. Holistic Care: Addressing the mind, body, and spirit as interconnected elements of well-being. We strive to empower clients with the tools and resources they need to thrive and embrace their new beginnings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.