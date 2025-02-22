White Orchid Counseling Expands Access to Mental Health Services with Sliding Scale Fees and New Intern Program
Affordable mental health care is now within reach—White Orchid Counseling introduces sliding scale fees and services from supervised intern therapists.
These changes reflect White Orchid Counseling’s ongoing commitment to providing compassionate and affordable mental health support for everyone, regardless of financial circumstances.
Mental health care should never be a luxury. By offering a sliding scale and welcoming interns into our team, we’re ensuring that more individuals and families can receive the support they need without financial barriers getting in the way.
How This Benefits the Community:
Sliding Scale Services: Clients now have the opportunity to pay for services based on their income and financial situation, ensuring that therapy remains affordable for all income levels.
Intern Therapists: Supervised by experienced licensed professionals, our interns bring fresh perspectives and the latest in therapeutic techniques while offering a more budget-friendly option for clients.
This initiative allows White Orchid Counseling to serve a broader range of clients while providing valuable hands-on training for future mental health professionals.
About White Orchid Counseling:
We are a compassionate group of therapists providing a wide range of counseling services. White Orchid Counseling is built on the belief that healing is a deeply personal journey. Our goal is to provide: Compassionate Support: Fostering a safe, non-judgmental space. Innovative Therapies: Including EMDR, play therapy, and other evidence-based techniques. Holistic Care: Addressing the mind, body, and spirit as interconnected elements of well-being. We strive to empower clients with the tools and resources they need to thrive and embrace their new beginnings.
Johanna Kasperski
White Orchid Counseling
+1 331-244-5276
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.