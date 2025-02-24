Auto2x Launches Strategic Planning and Innovation Services To Help Businesses Tap Into New Growth Opportunities

Current

Auto2x Current help clients identify growth, innovation and transformation opportunities to manage digitalisation and net-zero challenges.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto2x launches new strategic planning services under Current to help clients find growth opportunities in the intersection of industries and exponential technologies and manage disruption from stricter environmental regulations (Net-Zero, Circularity), digital transformation (Big Data, AI) and changing consumer needs.

Opportunities are split into ten categories: from revenue generation to product strategy, buy vs. build, enhance operational efficiency and innovation for compliance, among others.

STRATEGIC PLANNING HELPS FUTURE-PROOF BUSINESSES

Some of the key questions this service helps clients answer are:

- Which trends and market developments are impacting the client's product portfolio and should not be overlooked?

- How can businesses tap into new revenue streams in the next 5 years to future-proof business viability and profitability?

- How is Artificial Intelligence disrupting the value chain?

- Which Suppliers are better positioned to monetize decarbonization and digitalization mandates that clients should partner with or buy from?

- What are the different scenarios prevailing from the analysis of Trends across emerging across technologies, player strategies and market developments?

OUR COVERAGE

The coverage expands to 6 core Pillars of the modern economy, New Energy, Future of Automotive, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Money and Finance, Shipping and Health & Wellbeing.

In New Energy, stricter Regulation for Energy Decarbonisation and advancements in CleanTech push for new growth business models, such as the vertical integration of Hydrogen, new Battery Energy Storage Systems, Renewable energy and electricity and innovations for compliance with Net-Zero. Current is helping clients plan ahead to identify innovations for cost-effective processes, partnerships with technology providers, and governments and expansion of their ecosystem.

In Shipping, Current's services covers Alternative-fueled Vessels & Innovation in Propulsion, Maritime Digitalization (AI, Autonomous ships, Digital Twins), Shipping decarbonisation, Connected Infrastructure, Sustainable ports, and Smart materials.

In new Finance and Digital Money, the rise of Crypto & DeFi, Central Banks Digital Currencies (CBDC), AI for process automation, Embedded Finance, pose significant challenges to businesses to digitalise their operations.

In the automotive industry, the zero-emission regulations require innovation for compliance and adoption of new energy mix, from batteries to hydrogen. The value shift from Hardware to Software (SOTA, FoD, AD) unlocks new revenue opportunities, while the rise of Mobility as a Service disrupts

incumbents.

METHODOLOGY

Current’s industry experts synthesise innovation metrics, data and expert opinion with proprietary methodologies to develop tools that help our customers seize opportunities. Our in-house tool save hours of manual analysis of news, players and business models with automated trend identification and allow our clients to turn data into action with integrated workflows & expert methodologies to find vendors, build or partner.

Scan everything, miss nothing: Save hours tracking industry news by utilising real-time, curated data streams and embedded workflows to find growth opportunities and act (buy / build / partner).

Remove the noise and accelerate discovery: Tailor or expand the scouting horizon beyond the conventional universe to find innovative technologies and companies with built-in taxonomies and rankings.

Empower growth with built-in decision-making tools: Leverage embedded workflows to find growth opportunities. Build real-time information streams to support decision-making.

Contact us for more information, including case studies and demo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.